Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R1) (WKN: O2R1) has reevaluated the presence of porphyry dykes intersected within thick sections of gold-copper mineralized altered volcanics in three drill holes C20-03, C21-01 and C21-02 on the Captain Porphyry Project. These highly altered quartz Monzonite porphyry dykes measure from 4 to 110 metres thick grading up to 0.84 g/t gold and up to 1700 ppm copper.

On section line L1220 four porphyry dykes are mapped from 4 to 82 metres thick grading from 0.28 to 0.84 g/t gold and 540-1700 ppm copper. These dykes dip at 45 degrees and lie in close proximity to the outlined MT conductor/porphyry anomaly, to view maps please click here to visit Orestone's website. The closest dyke to the anomaly grades 0.84 g/t gold and 1700 ppm copper over 14 metres with values up to 1.8 g/t gold and 0.22 % copper.

On section line L1320 the drill holes are located 300 metres north of the section line with two dykes mapped in the hanging wall of the MT conductor/porphyry anomaly. The dykes are from 10 to 110 metres thick and grade from 0.18 to 0.70 g/t gold and 200 ppm copper.

The presence of these altered and mineralized dykes both in the hanging wall and dipping into the observed MT conductor/potential porphyry intrusive implies that they are related and it is thought highly probable that the planned drill holes will intersect a gold-copper porphyry intrusive system with values similar to the adjacent dykes.

Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a professionally managed mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's primary asset is the 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper Project which hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system. The property encompasses 105 square kilometres located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in North Central British Columbia. The Captain Project features relatively flat terrain, moderate tree cover, and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year round. To stay informed of Orestone's latest activities please click here to provide consent and receive news and updates. For more information, please visit Orestone's website at: www.orestone.ca.

