PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 13:06
Monetary Metals & Co.: Monetary Metals Enters into Agreement with Asahi Refining

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Asahi Refining (Asahi), a division of Asahi Holdings (TYO:2502). Monetary Metals is providing metal to Asahi. Asahi is also providing its services to Monetary Metals, which helps expand Monetary Metals' capabilities.

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, bullion dealers and more).

"I see this relationship as strategic, where the parties are working to accelerate the vision to unlock the productivity of gold, globally," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals.

"Asahi Refining looks forward to deepening its relationship with Monetary Metals and support their growth by leveraging our exceptional product offerings and services," explains Marty Reszetnik, Managing Director of Structured Sales at Asahi Refining Canada.

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold®?to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.). In addition, the company's market analysis and proprietary charts, including the gold forward rate, are utilized by gold investors and gold-using businesses globally. Learn more at www.monetary-metals.com

About Asahi Refining

Asahi Refining, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Holdings Inc., is a leading precious metal refiner, trader, and bullion product manufacturer. The company maintains London Good Delivery refineries in the USA and Canada and serves a global client base from the mining, recycling, banking and bullion trading industries. Find out more at www.asahirefining.com

Contact:

Interested members of the press should contact press@monetary-metals.com or call +1.646.653.9729

Disclaimer:

This Press Release does not constitute a solicitation, offer, invitation, or inducement by Asahi or any of its affiliates to sell, deliver, or make available physical precious metals or other products or services in any jurisdiction, or to otherwise invest or deal in Asahi's products, regardless of whether such product or service is referenced in this Release Asahi makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the information provided herein. Monetary Metals may engage in transactions with Asahi only as a principal. If in turn Monetary Metals offers physical precious metals or other products or services to third parties, it does so at its own risk and not for or on Asahi's behalf. There are no express or implied third-party beneficiaries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947656/Monetary_Metals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monetary-metals-enters-into-agreement-with-asahi-refining-301818985.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
