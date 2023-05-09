Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Quarterly Revenues of $18.2 Million

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global," or the "Company"), an innovative technology company focused on providing seamless solutions for lifestyle needs, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

"Since its inception Treasure Global has sought to provide seamless technology enabled solutions. With the ZCITY app, we were able to amass a large and growing user base by providing them with solutions to simplify their lifestyle needs with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. Next, we developed TAZTE, a transformational solution to improve efficiency of the front and back operations of the food & beverage ("F&B") industry. As we increased our understanding of the F&B industry, we identified a symbiotic opportunity to generate additional revenue streams by acting as a master franchisor of Southeast Asian F&B chains," commented Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. "Our first step in executing this new arm of the business was the recent signing of a licensing agreement with Morganfield's, a Southeast Asian restaurant chain with nine franchisees, granting Treasure Global the exclusive right to sub-license the Morganfield's brand. Treasure Global will act as the master franchisor for F&B companies holding all brand royalties and related IP, and as part of these partnerships, retailers will be required to adopt TAZTE. Not only does this raise the brand awareness and credibility of TAZTE, but it will also provide valuable data insights, and accelerate our regional expansion in Southeast Asia. We look forward to providing updates as we progress this business."

"In addition, we remain committed to our technology business which enabled us to achieve quarterly revenue of approximately $18.2 million and successfully grow gross profit by 853 percent year-over-year. During the quarter, we signed an MOU with a leading regional fintech provider, Boost, increasing our brand exposure and extending our reach to F&B businesses through the onboarding of Boost Credit's digital financing solutions to TAZTE. Treasure Global is well positioned to become a leader in the Southeast Asian F&B industry through its solutions and partnerships," concluded Mr. Teo.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023

Total revenues of approximately $18.2 million

Gross profit of approximately $0.1 million

Net loss of approximately $2.9 million

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.1 million as of March 31, 2023

Recent User Highlights as of March 31, 2023

Over 2.4 million Registered Users

Over 449,000 Quarterly Active Users

58% of Paid Users transacted 3 or more times in a quarter, which is an increase of approximately 327% year-over-year

Quarterly Active Users were similar year-over-year

Active User Retention Rate was up 288% year-over-year

Approximately 1.0 million total transactions by Registered Users in the third quarter fiscal year 2023

Recent Business Highlights

Signed a strategic partnership MOU in Malaysia with Boost, a leading regional full spectrum fintech player.

Closed an unsecured convertible debt facility of up to $5.5 million, to be drawn in tranches with a single institutional investor.

Appointed Ho Yi Hui to its Board of Directors, bringing more than 20 years of experience in tax advisory and compliance.

Signed a licensing agreement with Morganfield's, a restaurant chain specializing in comfort food and American-style barbecue, in which Morganfield's has granted Treasure Global an exclusive worldwide license to grant sub-licensees to third parties to use Morganfield's trademarks for the restaurant business. Additionally, Morganfield's will adopt TAZTE in its nine franchisees in Malaysia, China, and Singapore, accelerating the rollout of TAZTE in the region.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 were approximately $18.2 million, compared to approximately $21.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in voucher product revenue as part of the corporate strategy to improve margin by allocating resources to membership subscriptions.

Gross profit was approximately $0.15 million, or gross margin of approximately 0.8 percent, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, an increase of 853 percent compared to $0.02 million, or gross margin of approximately 0.1 percent, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to an increase in member subscription revenue with more customers subscribed to the Company's Zmember program, as well as an increase in gross margins from product and loyalty program revenue as Treasure Global received more purchase discount from vendors.

Net loss was approximately $2.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.1 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to approximately $4.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

For fiscal year 2023, Treasure Global continues to focus on increasing user engagement and margins, as well as expanding further into the digital F&B franchise space to gain additional revenue streams.

Forward Looking Statements

TREASURE GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months Ended

March 31, For the Nine Months Ended

March 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 18,152,113 $ 21,096,379 $ 54,152,621 $ 63,440,380 COST OF REVENUES (18,004,280 ) (21,080,872 ) (53,700,540 ) (63,213,814 ) GROSS PROFIT 147,833 15,507 452,081 226,566 SELLING (1,174,925 ) (1,405,495 ) (3,734,255 ) (5,022,545 ) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (1,369,369 ) (822,644 ) (3,035,688 ) (1,888,511 ) PROVISION FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS - - - - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (105,961 ) (68,345 ) (403,191 ) (261,567 ) STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (380,000 ) (321,057 ) (819,332 ) (962,938 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (3,030,255 ) (2,617,541 ) (7,992,466 ) (8,135,561 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,882,422 ) (2,602,034 ) (7,540,385 ) (7,908,995 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Other (expense) income, net 1,329 24,295 37,695 61,444 Interest expense (8,220 ) (406,187 ) (50,060 ) (813,100 ) Amortization of debt discount (25,255 ) (237,764 ) (1,023,331 ) (489,771 ) TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET (32,146 ) (619,656 ) (1,035,696 ) (1,241,427 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,914,568 ) (3,221,690 ) (8,576,081 ) (9,150,422 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (11,500 ) (3,900 ) (34,500 ) (12,600 ) NET LOSS (2,926,068 ) (3,225,590 ) (8,610,581 ) (9,163,022 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment (24,621 ) 13,935 (109,899 ) (23,139 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (2,950,689 ) $ (3,211,655 ) $ (8,720,480 ) $ (9,186,161 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.87 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and diluted 17,319,862 10,545,251 16,164,236 10,544,402 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





