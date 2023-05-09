The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.: Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOULDER, Colo., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading global organic and natural products company providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Hain has undergone a significant transformation over the past four years, and we're continuing to design an operating model that will enable sustainable scalability and growth for the future. We've simplified our portfolio of brands-many of which are number one or number two in their categories-to provide the focus needed to reach their full potential. We have taken meaningful actions to enhance and build capabilities that are already driving operating improvement and efficiencies, especially within supply chain and service levels. And we've begun reinvesting in brand building to regain momentum and share."

Chris Bellairs, Hain Celestial Chief Financial Officer, added, "While our Q3 results were weaker than expected, mainly driven by topline performance in our North America business, we saw strong double-digit growth among our Greek Gods® yogurt and Earth's Best® brands in the U.S., and our International business continues to stabilize and improve in better-for-you snacking and non-dairy beverage."

Ms. Davidson continued, "I remain confident in the long-term potential of our business and want to thank the team for their continued passion and dedication as we fuel our future for sustainable growth and maintain our position as a leading organic and natural company."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*

Summary of Third Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales decreased 9% to $455.2 million compared to the prior year period.

When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 6% compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 21.4%, a 160-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit margin was 21.4%, a 200-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net loss was $115.7 million compared to net income of $24.5 million in the prior year period; net loss margin was 25.4% compared to net income margin of 4.9% in the prior year period. Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 included pretax non-cash impairment charges of $156.6 million ($117.4 million after taxes), substantially all of which related to the ParmCrisps ® and Thinsters ® intangible assets.

Adjusted net income was $7.4 million compared to $29.7 million in prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $39.3 million compared to $58.7 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 8.3%, a 340-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $1.29 compared to earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.27 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS was $0.08 compared to $0.33 in the prior year period.

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales were $286.6 million, a 12% decrease compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased by 11% from the prior year period. These decreases were mainly due to lower sales in snacks, personal care, and tea, partially offset by higher sales in yogurt. The net sales decrease within snacks was substantially driven by reduced distribution and customer promotions associated with the ParmCrisps brand.

Segment gross profit was $62.7 million, a decrease of 17% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $62.8 million, a decrease of 19% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 21.9%, representing a 120-basis point and 180-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease was mainly driven by plant deleverage resulting from lower volume as well as negative mix, partially offset by improved pricing and productivity.

Segment operating loss was $136.1 million compared to operating income of $28.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by aggregate non-cash impairment charges of $156.6 million substantially all of which related to the ParmCrisps and Thinsters intangible assets. Adjusted operating income was $21.2 million compared to $31.4 million in the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 47.5% compared to operating income margin of 8.8% in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income margin was 7.4%, a 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by lower net sales, partially offset by cost improvements due to higher productivity.

Segment adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $27.4 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 9.5%, a 200-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

International

International net sales were $168.6 million, a 5% decrease compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, net sales increased 4% compared to the prior year period mainly due to growth in the United Kingdom, partially offset by softness in plant-based categories in the rest of Europe.

Segment gross profit was $34.7 million, a 14% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $34.7 million, a decrease of 14% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 20.6%, representing a 220-basis point and 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to higher energy and input costs, partially offset by improved pricing and productivity.

Segment operating income was $13.6 million, a 26% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $13.9 million, a decrease of 26% from the prior year period. Operating income margin was 8.1%, a 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted operating income margin was 8.3%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to increased energy and input costs and volume mix partially offset by improved pricing and productivity.

Segment adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $23.1 million compared to $26.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 12.6%, a 230-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE**

The Company is updating its financial guidance for full year fiscal 2023 for both adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year and now expects:

Adjusted net sales to be down -4% to -3% versus prior year, and

Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency to be down -15% to -13%.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects:

Adjusted net sales to be down low single digit percentages versus the prior year period,

Adjusted gross margins to be up year-over-year and sequentially, and

Adjusted EBITDA at constant currency expected to be approximately $40 million to $44 million.



** The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Boulder, CO with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial's food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Frank Cooper's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co. ®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson's®, Rose's® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial's personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; foreign exchange and inflation rates; our strategic initiatives; our business strategy; our supply chain, including the availability and pricing of raw materials; our brand portfolio; pricing actions and product performance; current or future macroeconomic trends; and future corporate acquisitions or dispositions.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; foreign currency exchange risk; risks arising from the Russia-Ukraine war; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; the availability of natural and organic ingredients; risks associated with operating internationally; pending and future litigation, including litigation related to Earth's Best® baby food products; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; the reputation of our Company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; compliance with our credit agreement; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income and its related margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis and its related margin and operating free cash flows. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures, and discontinued brands to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company's management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

The Company believes presenting net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

To present net sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of divestitures and discontinued brands, the net sales of a divested business or discontinued brand are excluded from all periods.

The Company provides adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis because the Company's management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation. The Company believes presenting adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's adjusted EBITDA by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), certain litigation and related costs, CEO succession costs, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, certain inventory write-downs, intangibles and long-lived asset impairments and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, adjusted for the impact of foreign currency. To present adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, current period adjusted EBITDA for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company views operating free cash flows as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments. The Company defines operating free cash flows as cash used in or provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 455,243 $ 502,939 $ 1,348,802 $ 1,434,783 Cost of sales 357,764 387,236 1,053,131 1,096,367 Gross profit 97,479 115,703 295,671 338,416 Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,047 75,750 222,355 229,679 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 156,583 - 156,923 303 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,842 3,110 8,415 7,254 Productivity and transformation costs 3,933 1,679 5,692 8,448 Operating (loss) income (140,926 ) 35,164 (97,714 ) 92,732 Interest and other financing expense, net 13,421 3,224 31,910 7,672 Other expense (income), net 439 (712 ) (2,413 ) (10,570 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (154,786 ) 32,652 (127,211 ) 95,630 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (39,587 ) 7,738 (30,599 ) 19,425 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 528 383 1,226 1,374 Net (loss) income $ (115,727 ) $ 24,531 $ (97,838 ) $ 74,831 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (1.29 ) $ 0.27 $ (1.09 ) $ 0.80 Diluted $ (1.29 ) $ 0.27 $ (1.09 ) $ 0.79 Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share: Basic 89,421 91,139 89,369 94,099 Diluted 89,421 91,310 89,369 94,519

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,682 $ 65,512 Accounts receivable, net 179,114 170,661 Inventories 316,345 308,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,719 54,079 Assets held for sale 1,250 1,840 Total current assets 599,110 600,126 Property, plant and equipment, net 296,433 297,405 Goodwill 931,729 933,796 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 314,536 477,533 Investments and joint ventures 12,720 14,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 98,306 114,691 Other assets 19,990 20,377 Total assets $ 2,272,824 $ 2,458,384 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 146,340 $ 174,765 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 95,841 86,833 Current portion of long-term debt 7,575 7,705 Total current liabilities 249,756 269,303 Long-term debt, less current portion 848,982 880,938 Deferred income taxes 51,155 95,044 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 91,885 107,481 Other noncurrent liabilities 24,571 22,450 Total liabilities 1,266,349 1,375,216 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,113 1,111 Additional paid-in capital 1,213,783 1,203,126 Retained earnings 671,260 769,098 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (152,945 ) (164,482 ) 1,733,211 1,808,853 Less: Treasury stock (726,736 ) (725,685 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,006,475 1,083,168 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,272,824 $ 2,458,384

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (115,727 ) $ 24,531 $ (97,838 ) $ 74,831 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 13,784 12,638 37,909 34,396 Deferred income taxes (42,826 ) 10,645 (44,809 ) 7,374 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 528 383 1,226 1,374 Stock-based compensation, net 3,228 3,846 10,657 12,289 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 156,583 - 156,923 303 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (134 ) 52 (3,529 ) (8,869 ) Other non-cash items, net 979 (669 ) (1,526 ) (2,155 ) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,390 ) 1,780 (7,926 ) 14,150 Inventories 10,095 (6,844 ) (8,534 ) (4,371 ) Other current assets 786 (5,870 ) 455 (10,996 ) Other assets and liabilities (682 ) (4,481 ) 3,496 (2,705 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,737 (4,856 ) (20,195 ) (16,435 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,961 31,155 26,309 99,186 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,379 ) (5,943 ) (21,434 ) (33,939 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired - (5,905 ) - (260,474 ) Investments and joint ventures, net - (100 ) 433 (614 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 150 22 7,758 10,756 Net cash used in investing activities (7,229 ) (11,926 ) (13,243 ) (284,271 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 90,000 138,000 275,000 678,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (106,250 ) (40,000 ) (301,000 ) (370,000 ) Borrowings under term loan - - - 300,000 Repayments under term loan (5,625 ) (1,875 ) (5,625 ) (1,875 ) Payments of other debt, net (1,957 ) (47 ) (2,116 ) (3,232 ) Share repurchases - (130,472 ) - (397,405 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (68 ) (1,597 ) (1,051 ) (32,630 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (23,900 ) (35,991 ) (34,792 ) 172,858 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,413 (2,632 ) (104 ) (5,836 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 245 (19,394 ) (21,830 ) (18,063 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 43,437 77,202 65,512 75,871 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,682 $ 57,808 $ 43,682 $ 57,808

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating (Loss) Income by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY23 $ 286,649 $ 168,594 $ - $ 455,243 Net sales - Q3 FY22 $ 325,742 $ 177,197 $ - $ 502,939 % change - FY23 net sales vs. FY22 net sales (12.0 )% (4.9 )% (9.5 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY23 Gross profit $ 62,742 $ 34,737 $ - $ 97,479 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 22 10 - 32 Adjusted gross profit $ 62,764 $ 34,747 $ - $ 97,511 % change - FY23 gross profit vs. FY22 gross profit (16.6 )% (14.2 )% (15.8 )% % change - FY23 adjusted gross profit vs. FY22 adjusted gross profit (18.6 )% (14.3 )% (17.1 )% Gross margin 21.9 % 20.6 % 21.4 % Adjusted gross margin 21.9 % 20.6 % 21.4 % Q3 FY22 Gross profit $ 75,233 $ 40,470 $ - $ 115,703 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,836 97 - 1,933 Adjusted gross profit $ 77,069 $ 40,567 $ - $ 117,636 Gross margin 23.1 % 22.8 % 23.0 % Adjusted gross margin 23.7 % 22.9 % 23.4 % Operating (loss) income Q3 FY23 Operating (loss) income $ (136,127 ) $ 13,604 $ (18,403 ) $ (140,926 ) Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 157,285 308 5,570 163,163 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 21,158 $ 13,912 $ (12,833 ) $ 22,237 % change - FY23 operating (loss) income vs. FY22 operating income (loss) (577.2 )% (25.7 )% 57.8 % (500.8 )% % change - FY23 adjusted operating income (loss) vs. FY22 adjusted operating income (loss) (32.6 )% (26.0 )% 65.7 % (47.6 )% Operating (loss) income margin (47.5 )% 8.1 % (31.0 )% Adjusted operating income margin 7.4 % 8.3 % 4.9 % Q3 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 28,526 $ 18,303 $ (11,665 ) $ 35,164 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,857 504 3,918 7,279 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 31,383 $ 18,807 $ (7,747 ) $ 42,443 Operating income margin 8.8 % 10.3 % 7.0 % Adjusted operating income margin 9.6 % 10.6 % 8.4 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating (Loss) Income by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q3 FY23 YTD $ 857,406 $ 491,396 $ - $ 1,348,802 Net sales - Q3 FY22 YTD $ 866,281 $ 568,502 $ - $ 1,434,783 % change - FY23 net sales vs. FY22 net sales (1.0 )% (13.6 )% (6.0 )% Gross Profit Q3 FY23 YTD Gross profit $ 199,404 $ 96,267 $ - $ 295,671 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 74 10 - 84 Adjusted gross profit $ 199,478 $ 96,277 $ - $ 295,755 % change - FY23 gross profit vs. FY22 gross profit (0.2 )% (30.6 )% (12.6 )% % change - FY23 adjusted gross profit vs. FY22 adjusted gross profit (2.3 )% (31.0 )% (13.9 )% Gross margin 23.3 % 19.6 % 21.9 % Adjusted gross margin 23.3 % 19.6 % 21.9 % Q3 FY22 YTD Gross profit $ 199,763 $ 138,653 $ - $ 338,416 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,429 804 - 5,233 Adjusted gross profit $ 204,192 $ 139,457 $ - $ 343,649 Gross margin 23.1 % 24.4 % 23.6 % Adjusted gross margin 23.6 % 24.5 % 24.0 % Operating (loss) income Q3 FY23 YTD Operating (loss) income $ (79,420 ) $ 33,219 $ (51,513 ) $ (97,714 ) Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 157,696 1,160 16,871 175,727 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 78,276 $ 34,379 $ (34,642 ) $ 78,013 % change - FY23 operating (loss) income vs. FY22 operating income (loss) (209.5 )% (52.4 )% 4.0 % (205.4 )% % change - FY23 adjusted operating income (loss) vs. FY22 adjusted operating income (loss) (3.2 )% (52.1 )% 14.7 % (36.3 )% Operating (loss) income margin (9.3 )% 6.8 % (7.2 )% Adjusted operating income margin 9.1 % 7.0 % 5.8 % Q3 FY22 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 72,530 $ 69,740 $ (49,538 ) $ 92,732 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 8,354 2,076 19,342 29,772 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 80,884 $ 71,816 $ (30,196 ) $ 122,504 Operating income margin 8.4 % 12.3 % 6.5 % Adjusted operating income margin 9.3 % 12.6 % 8.5 % (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit, GAAP 97,479 $ 115,703 $ 295,671 $ 338,416 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Inventory write-down - - - (46 ) Plant closure related costs, net 22 83 74 891 Transaction and integration costs, net - 1,756 - 1,756 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 10 94 10 2,632 Gross profit, as adjusted 97,511 $ 117,636 $ 295,755 $ 343,649 Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating (loss) income, GAAP $ (140,926 ) $ 35,164 $ (97,714 ) $ 92,732 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Inventory write-down - - - (46 ) Plant closure related costs, net 22 83 74 891 Transaction and integration costs, net - 1,756 - 1,756 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 10 94 10 2,632 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): CEO succession - - 5,113 - Transaction and integration costs, net 215 1,663 1,984 10,395 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) (1,582 ) 2,005 3,363 5,389 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 156,583 - 156,923 303 Plant closure related costs, net - (1 ) (1 ) 4 Productivity and transformation costs 3,933 1,679 5,692 8,448 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 3,982 - 2,569 - Operating income, as adjusted $ 22,237 $ 42,443 $ 78,013 $ 122,504 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted: Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (115,727 ) $ 24,531 $ (97,838 ) $ 74,831 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Inventory write-down - - - (46 ) Plant closure related costs, net 22 83 74 891 Transaction and integration costs, net - 1,756 - 1,756 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 10 94 10 2,632 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): CEO succession - - 5,113 - Transaction and integration costs, net 215 1,663 1,984 10,395 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) (1,582 ) 2,005 3,363 5,389 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 156,583 - 156,923 303 Plant closure related costs, net - (1 ) (1 ) 4 Productivity and transformation costs 3,933 1,679 5,692 8,448 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 3,982 - 2,569 - Adjustments to Interest and other expense (income), net(c): (Gain) loss on sale of assets (134 ) 55 (3,529 ) (9,047 ) Unrealized currency losses (gains) 202 (594 ) 651 (2,097 ) Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (40,131 ) (1,533 ) (40,151 ) (5,553 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 7,373 $ 29,738 $ 34,860 $ 87,906 Net (loss) income margin (25.4 )% 4.9 % (7.3 )% 5.2 % Adjusted net income margin 1.6 % 5.9 % 2.6 % 6.1 % Diluted shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share: 89,421 91,310 89,369 94,519 Diluted net (loss) income per common share, GAAP $ (1.29 ) $ 0.27 $ (1.09 ) $ 0.79 Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.08 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.93 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, intangibles and long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs. (b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation. (c) Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY23 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 286,649 $ 168,594 $ 455,243 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (163 ) - (163 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,881 14,760 16,641 Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 288,367 $ 183,354 $ 471,721 Q3 FY22 Net sales $ 325,742 $ 177,197 $ 502,939 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (2,311 ) - (2,311 ) Net sales adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 323,431 $ 177,197 $ 500,628 Net sales decline (12.0 )% (4.9 )% (9.5 )% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 0.6 % - 0.4 % Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.6 % 8.4 % 3.3 % Net sales (decline) growth on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (10.8 )% 3.5 % (5.8 )% Q3 FY23 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 857,406 $ 491,396 $ 1,348,802 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (34,663 ) - (34,663 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange 5,024 64,266 69,290 Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 827,767 $ 555,662 $ 1,383,429 Q3 FY22 YTD Net sales $ 866,281 $ 568,502 $ 1,434,783 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (7,142 ) - (7,142 ) Net sales adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 859,139 $ 568,502 $ 1,427,641 Net sales decline (1.0 )% (13.6 )% (6.0 )% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (3.3 )% - (1.9 )% Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.6 % 11.3 % 4.8 % Net sales decline on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (3.7 )% (2.3 )% (3.1 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (115,727 ) $ 24,531 $ (97,838 ) $ 74,831 Depreciation and amortization 13,784 12,638 37,909 34,396 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 528 383 1,226 1,374 Interest expense, net 12,924 2,846 30,582 5,677 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (39,587 ) 7,738 (30,599 ) 19,425 Stock-based compensation, net 3,228 3,846 10,657 12,289 Unrealized currency losses (gains) 202 (594 ) 651 (2,097 ) Litigation and related costs Certain litigation expenses, net(a) (1,582 ) 2,005 3,363 5,389 Restructuring activities CEO succession - - 5,113 - Plant closure related costs, net 22 82 73 895 Productivity and transformation costs 3,933 1,626 5,692 7,077 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 2,871 94 899 2,632 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 215 3,419 1,984 12,151 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (134 ) 55 (3,529 ) (9,047 ) Impairment charges Inventory write-down - - - (46 ) Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 156,583 - 156,923 303 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,260 $ 58,669 $ 123,106 $ 165,249 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY23 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating (loss) income $ (136,127 ) $ 13,604 $ (18,403 ) $ (140,926 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,737 7,355 1,692 13,784 Stock-based compensation, net 1,364 369 1,495 3,228 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) - - (1,582 ) (1,582 ) Plant closure related costs, net 22 - - 22 Productivity and transformation costs 1,032 298 2,603 3,933 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 10 2,861 2,871 Transaction and integration costs, net (66 ) - 281 215 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 156,298 - 285 156,583 Other (67 ) (367 ) (434 ) (868 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,193 $ 21,269 $ (11,202 ) $ 37,260 Q3 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 28,526 $ 18,303 $ (11,665 ) $ 35,164 Depreciation and amortization 5,062 7,099 477 12,638 Stock-based compensation, net 921 394 2,531 3,846 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) - - 2,005 2,005 Plant closure related costs, net 79 3 - 82 Productivity and transformation costs 1,054 407 165 1,626 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 94 - 94 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,724 - 1,695 3,419 Other (81 ) 169 (293 ) (205 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,285 $ 26,469 $ (5,085 ) $ 58,669 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY23 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating (loss) income $ (79,420 ) $ 33,219 $ (51,513 ) $ (97,714 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,432 20,250 3,227 37,909 Stock-based compensation, net 3,720 1,533 5,404 10,657 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) - - 3,363 3,363 CEO succession - - 5,113 5,113 Plant closure related costs, net 75 (2 ) - 73 Productivity and transformation costs 1,402 1,157 3,133 5,692 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - 10 889 899 Transaction and integration costs, net (77 ) (6 ) 2,067 1,984 Intangibles and long-lived asset impairment 156,298 - 625 156,923 Other 54 (703 ) (1,144 ) (1,793 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,484 $ 55,458 $ (28,836 ) $ 123,106 Q3 FY22 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 72,530 $ 69,740 $ (49,538 ) $ 92,732 Depreciation and amortization 12,458 19,804 2,134 34,396 Stock-based compensation, net 2,335 1,461 8,493 12,289 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) - - 5,389 5,389 Plant closure related costs, net 1,197 (302 ) - 895 Productivity and transformation costs 4,256 961 1,860 7,077 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 1,519 1,113 - 2,632 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,426 - 10,725 12,151 Inventory write-down (46 ) - - (46 ) Long-lived asset impairment - 303 - 303 Other (951 ) 122 (1,740 ) (2,569 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,724 $ 93,202 $ (22,677 ) $ 165,249 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin at Constant Currency by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q3 FY23 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,193 $ 21,269 $ (11,202 ) $ 37,260 Impact of foreign currency exchange 198 1,869 - 2,067 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 27,391 $ 23,138 $ (11,202 ) $ 39,327 Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 288,530 $ 183,354 $ 471,884 Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis 9.5 % 12.6 % 8.3 % Q3 FY22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,285 $ 26,469 $ (5,085 ) $ 58,669 Net sales $ 325,742 $ 177,197 $ 502,939 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.4 % 14.9 % 11.7 % Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY22 Adjusted EBITDA decline on a constant currency basis (%) (26.5 )% (12.6 )% (120.3 )% (33.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin change on a constant currency basis (bps) (195 ) (232 ) (333 ) Q3 FY23 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,484 $ 55,458 $ (28,836 ) $ 123,106 Impact of foreign currency exchange 561 7,033 - 7,594 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 97,045 $ 62,491 $ (28,836 ) $ 130,700 Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 862,430 $ 555,662 $ 1,418,092 Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis 11.3 % 11.2 % 9.2 % Q3 FY22 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,724 $ 93,202 $ (22,677 ) $ 165,249 Net sales $ 866,281 $ 568,502 $ 1,434,783 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.9 % 16.4 % 11.5 % Q3 FY23 YTD vs. Q3 FY22 YTD Adjusted EBITDA growth (decline) on a constant currency basis (%) 2.5 % (33.0 )% (27.2 )% (20.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin change on a constant currency basis (bps) 32 (515 ) (230 )

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Operating Free Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,961 $ 31,155 $ 26,309 $ 99,186 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,379 ) (5,943 ) (21,434 ) (33,939 ) Operating free cash flows $ 21,582 $ 25,212 $ 4,875 $ 65,247

