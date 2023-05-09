Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that R. Dale Ginn has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

Mr. Ginn is an experienced mining executive and geologist with over 30 years of experience. He is the founder of over ten exploration and mining companies and has led and participated in a variety of gold and base metal discoveries, many of which have entered production. Mr. Ginn has led or was part of the discovery teams for the Gladiator, Hinge, 007, 777, Trout Lake, Photo, Edleston and Tartan Lake deposits. His contributions have led to approximately 10 million ounces in resource generation as well as over C$500 million in capital raised for exploration and development projects. His experience includes both senior and junior companies such as Goldcorp, Harmony Gold, Hudbay, Westmin, San Gold, Bonterra, Gatling Exploration and others. Most recently, Mr. Ginn led the discovery of the Bardwell/Boomerang Nickel deposit near Timmins, Ontario, for Aston Minerals.

Kevin Bottomley has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer but will continue acting as director of the Company.

The Company also advises that it will not be proceeding with the private placement announced on March 9, 2023.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources is northwestern Ontario's newest gold-copper explorer. The Company's flagship property, the Maybrun, is a past-producing mine (Maybrun gold-copper deposit) that was placed on care and maintenance in 1974 for several years prior to an exploration program conducted by Opawica Explorations Inc. in 2005. The Maybrun project is located in the Atikwa Lake area of the Kenora Mining Division, approximately 80 kilometres southeast of Kenora, in northwestern Ontario.

