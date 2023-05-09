Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, confirms that its previously announced Investor Day will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in London. This interactive event will feature panels and presentations by a broad representation of Ameresco's leadership team and partners focused on the Company's integrated, diverse business model and long-term growth opportunities at the nexus of cost savings, energy resiliency and decarbonization.

Those investors and analysts who cannot attend this live event in person, can join a simultaneous webcast that will begin at 9:00 a.m. GMT on May 11, 2023. To participate, please register here. An archive will be available on the company's investor relations website.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

