Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 626077 | ISIN: LV0000100378 | Ticker-Symbol: UW3
Stuttgart
09.05.23
08:04 Uhr
0,029 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0290,08707:46
GlobeNewswire
09.05.2023 | 13:46
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On the Change in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 9, 2023 to make changes in the observation status
applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). 

AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on May 9, 2023 has published its' Audited annual
report 2022 and auditor's report. Therefore, the circumstances for which the
observation status was supplemented on May 2, 2023 have ceased to exist. 

The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.