Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech to Present Phase I Clinical Data at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company whose business is focused in therapeutic monoclonal antibody space, announced today that the Company has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting held in Chicago on June 2-6, 2023. The poster presentation, entitled "Phase I Study of Pritumumab in Brain Cancer", will take place from 1:15-4:15 PM CDT on June 3rd, during the "Central Nervous Systems Tumors" session in Hall A of McCormick Place Convention Center. ASCO is the largest clinical oncology conference that brings together cancer leaders from across the globe to discuss the latest cutting-edge research.

The Company will have a clinical trials medical team member presenting the pivotal results from the NAS-101 trial, and interested parties are welcome to stop by the poster (board #410). The poster will also be available for download after the conference by contacting clinicaltrials@nascentbiotech.com.

Nascent Biotech therapeutic antibody Pritumumab (PTB) is a natural human antibody originally isolated from lymph nodes of a patient with cervical cancer. This monoclonal antibody targets cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin), shown to be significantly expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy that binds the tumor and recruits the host immune system to eliminate cancer cells.

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of human monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a human monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is progressing to Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

