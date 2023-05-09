374Water Inc.: 374Water Nearly Triples Q1 2023 Revenue while Building Pipeline of Prospects for Next Commercial Units

Company successfully demonstrated its technology to over 400 attendees
DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global social impact and cleantech company offering a revolutionary commercial waste management solution for the environment, today provides a business update and reports its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"This quarter was marked by progress in building our pipeline of prospective customers that witnessed our first commercial AirSCWO 6 system that was purchased by Orange County Sanitation District," said Kobe Nagar, 374Water Chairman and CEO. "The addressable market for our technology is significant and, looking ahead, our focus is on soundly scaling our business to meet demand in line with our commitment to create a world without waste through development of commercial solutions for environmental preservation."
"During the quarter, we saw an opportunity to utilize our at-the-market equity tool to raise capital to meet the growing market demand," said Israel Abitbol, 374Water Chief Financial Officer. "Our goal is to efficiently scale our business in line with the opportunity we see, while taking steps toward improved margins and profitability."
Financial Highlights
- Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $801,000, compared to $273,000 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 193%.
- 2023 revenue was due to manufacturing assembly services while 2022 revenue was primarily due to consulting and advisory services.
- At the same time, the Company managed its Cost of Goods Sold to generate a 222% increase in its Gross Profit compared to the period ended March 31, 2022.
- Total Operating Expenses increased as the Company makes strides in building its pipeline while commercializing and improving its technology:
- Research and Development expenses increased from $186,000 to $356,000, primarily a result of the increase in engineering costs related to commercializing our system.
- Compensation-related expenses grew to $719,000 from $301,000 primarily due to increased payroll and benefit expenses as a result of growing active projects.
- General and administrative expenses increased to $586,000 from $261,000 primarily as a result of increased insurance costs and public company expenses.
Capital Structure
- As of March 31, 2023 we had working capital of $13,966,018 compared to working capital of $7,060,511 at December 31, 2022. This increase in working capital is due primarily to share issuances under the Company's the-market common stock offering.
Operational Highlights
- The Company successfully demonstrated its AirSCWO supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) technology during SCWO week at its manufacturing partner's facility in Indiana. The event showcased the company's revolutionary waste management solution to hundreds of prospective customers, along with analysts and investors. The 3-day event, attended by over 400 guests featured a demonstration of the first commercial unit (Ana), set to be deployed in Orange County, CA, later this year. Attendees included over 200 potential customers, and several municipalities, representing over 10 countries.
- 374Water participated in the United Nations 2023 Water Conference and hosted an accredited side event. During the conference, the Company hosted its own "Future of PFAS, Waste and Clean Water" expert panel in the Nasdaq Boardroom.
About 374Water
374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022
|2023
|2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
|$
|9,153,161
|4,046,937
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $191 and $0
|26,188
|-
Unbilled accounts receivable
|1,672,454
|918,164
Other accounts receivable
|308,374
|-
Inventory
|1,788,019
|1,660,710
Investments
|1,960,761
|1,944,464
Prepaid expenses
|130,170
|153,455
Total Current Assets
|15,039,127
|8,723,730
Long-Term Assets:
Equipment, net
|140,857
|143,079
Intangible asset, net
|1,035,817
|1,050,022
Total Long-Term Assets
|1,176,674
|1,193,101
Total Assets
|$
|16,215,801
|9,916,831
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|868,000
|1,449,582
Deferred revenue
|205,109
|200,109
Other liabilities
|-
|13,528
Total Current Liabilities
|1,073,109
|1,663,219
Total Liabilities
|1,073,109
|1,663,219
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock: 50,000,000 convertible Series D preferred shares authorized; par value $0.0001 per share, nil issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|-
|-
Common stock: 200,000,000 common shares authorized, par value $0.0001 per share, 128,840,421 and 126,702,545 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|12,883
|12,669
Additional paid-in capital
|24,619,639
|16,110,221
Accumulated (deficit)
|(9,490,325
|)
|(7,849,982
|)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|495
|(19,296
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity
|15,142,692
|8,253,612
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|16,215,801
|9,916,831
374Water, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
Revenue
|$
|801,458
|273,231
Cost of goods sold
|720,146
|247,986
Gross profit
|81,312
|25,245
Operating Expenses
Research and development
|355,905
|185,653
Compensation and related expenses
|718,760
|301,235
Professional fees
|99,572
|150,658
General and administrative
|585,659
|261,403
Total Operating Expenses
|1,759,896
|898,950
Loss from Operations
|(1,678,584
|)
|(873,705
|)
Other Income (Expense)
Interest income
|37,859
|840
Other income
|382
|7
Total Other Income (Expense)
|38,241
|847
Net Loss before Income Taxes
|(1,640,343
|)
|(872,858
|)
Provision for Income Taxes
|-
|-
Net Loss
|$
|(1,640,343
|)
|(872,858
|)
Other comprehensive loss
Change in foreign currency translation
|824
|-
Change in unrealized loss on marketable securities
|18,967
|-
Total other comprehensive loss
|19,791
|-
Total comprehensive loss
|(1,620,552
|)
|(872,858
|)
Net Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|127,146,695
|126,499,142
374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)
|2023
|2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss
|$
|(1,640,343
|)
|(872,858
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
|29,105
|16,458
Stock based compensation
|214,924
|97,558
Change in foreign currency translation
|824
|-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
|(26,188
|)
|-
Unbilled accounts receivable
|(754,290
|)
|-
Other accounts receivable
|(308,374
|)
|-
Inventory
|(127,309
|)
|-
Prepaid expenses
|23,285
|(50,599
|)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(581,582
|)
|81,059
Deferred revenue
|5,000
|763,333
Other liabilities
|(13,528
|)
|(20,238
|)
Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities
|(3,178,476
|)
|115,911
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of equipment
|(7,303
|)
|(3,291
|)
Increase in intangible assets
|(2,705
|)
|-
Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities
|(10,008
|)
|(3,291
|)
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|8,294,708
|-
Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|8,294,708
|-
Net Increase in Cash
|5,106,224
|112,620
Cash, Beginning of the Period
|4,046,937
|11,131,175
Cash, End of the Period
|$
|9,153,161
|11,243,795
NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock
|$
|-
|133
