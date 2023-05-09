374Water Inc.: 374Water Nearly Triples Q1 2023 Revenue while Building Pipeline of Prospects for Next Commercial Units

Company successfully demonstrated its technology to over 400 attendees

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global social impact and cleantech company offering a revolutionary commercial waste management solution for the environment, today provides a business update and reports its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"This quarter was marked by progress in building our pipeline of prospective customers that witnessed our first commercial AirSCWO 6 system that was purchased by Orange County Sanitation District," said Kobe Nagar, 374Water Chairman and CEO. "The addressable market for our technology is significant and, looking ahead, our focus is on soundly scaling our business to meet demand in line with our commitment to create a world without waste through development of commercial solutions for environmental preservation."

"During the quarter, we saw an opportunity to utilize our at-the-market equity tool to raise capital to meet the growing market demand," said Israel Abitbol, 374Water Chief Financial Officer. "Our goal is to efficiently scale our business in line with the opportunity we see, while taking steps toward improved margins and profitability."

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $801,000, compared to $273,000 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 193%. 2023 revenue was due to manufacturing assembly services while 2022 revenue was primarily due to consulting and advisory services.

At the same time, the Company managed its Cost of Goods Sold to generate a 222% increase in its Gross Profit compared to the period ended March 31, 2022.

Total Operating Expenses increased as the Company makes strides in building its pipeline while commercializing and improving its technology: Research and Development expenses increased from $186,000 to $356,000, primarily a result of the increase in engineering costs related to commercializing our system. Compensation-related expenses grew to $719,000 from $301,000 primarily due to increased payroll and benefit expenses as a result of growing active projects. General and administrative expenses increased to $586,000 from $261,000 primarily as a result of increased insurance costs and public company expenses.



Capital Structure

As of March 31, 2023 we had working capital of $13,966,018 compared to working capital of $7,060,511 at December 31, 2022. This increase in working capital is due primarily to share issuances under the Company's the-market common stock offering.

Operational Highlights

The Company successfully demonstrated its AirSCWO supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) technology during SCWO week at its manufacturing partner's facility in Indiana. The event showcased the company's revolutionary waste management solution to hundreds of prospective customers, along with analysts and investors. The 3-day event, attended by over 400 guests featured a demonstration of the first commercial unit (Ana), set to be deployed in Orange County, CA, later this year. Attendees included over 200 potential customers, and several municipalities, representing over 10 countries.

374Water participated in the United Nations 2023 Water Conference and hosted an accredited side event. During the conference, the Company hosted its own "Future of PFAS, Waste and Clean Water" expert panel in the Nasdaq Boardroom.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals.

374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022

2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 9,153,161 4,046,937 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $191 and $0 26,188 - Unbilled accounts receivable 1,672,454 918,164 Other accounts receivable 308,374 - Inventory 1,788,019 1,660,710 Investments 1,960,761 1,944,464 Prepaid expenses 130,170 153,455 Total Current Assets 15,039,127 8,723,730 Long-Term Assets: Equipment, net 140,857 143,079 Intangible asset, net 1,035,817 1,050,022 Total Long-Term Assets 1,176,674 1,193,101 Total Assets $ 16,215,801 9,916,831 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 868,000 1,449,582 Deferred revenue 205,109 200,109 Other liabilities - 13,528 Total Current Liabilities 1,073,109 1,663,219 Total Liabilities 1,073,109 1,663,219 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock: 50,000,000 convertible Series D preferred shares authorized; par value $0.0001 per share, nil issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock: 200,000,000 common shares authorized, par value $0.0001 per share, 128,840,421 and 126,702,545 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 12,883 12,669 Additional paid-in capital 24,619,639 16,110,221 Accumulated (deficit) (9,490,325 ) (7,849,982 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 495 (19,296 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 15,142,692 8,253,612 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 16,215,801 9,916,831

374Water, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 801,458 273,231 Cost of goods sold 720,146 247,986 Gross profit 81,312 25,245 Operating Expenses Research and development 355,905 185,653 Compensation and related expenses 718,760 301,235 Professional fees 99,572 150,658 General and administrative 585,659 261,403 Total Operating Expenses 1,759,896 898,950 Loss from Operations (1,678,584 ) (873,705 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 37,859 840 Other income 382 7 Total Other Income (Expense) 38,241 847 Net Loss before Income Taxes (1,640,343 ) (872,858 ) Provision for Income Taxes - - Net Loss $ (1,640,343 ) (872,858 ) Other comprehensive loss Change in foreign currency translation 824 - Change in unrealized loss on marketable securities 18,967 - Total other comprehensive loss 19,791 - Total comprehensive loss (1,620,552 ) (872,858 ) Net Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 127,146,695 126,499,142

374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)

2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,640,343 ) (872,858 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 29,105 16,458 Stock based compensation 214,924 97,558 Change in foreign currency translation 824 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,188 ) - Unbilled accounts receivable (754,290 ) - Other accounts receivable (308,374 ) - Inventory (127,309 ) - Prepaid expenses 23,285 (50,599 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (581,582 ) 81,059 Deferred revenue 5,000 763,333 Other liabilities (13,528 ) (20,238 ) Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities (3,178,476 ) 115,911 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of equipment (7,303 ) (3,291 ) Increase in intangible assets (2,705 ) - Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities (10,008 ) (3,291 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 8,294,708 - Cash Provided by Financing Activities 8,294,708 - Net Increase in Cash 5,106,224 112,620 Cash, Beginning of the Period 4,046,937 11,131,175 Cash, End of the Period $ 9,153,161 11,243,795 NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ - 133

