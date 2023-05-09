Coal-dependent Indonesia has huge solar potential but progress toward a net zero economy has been sluggish, explain Daniel Kurniawan and Fabby Tumiwa from the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), an Indonesian thinktank.From pv magazine 05/23. In 2021, the Indonesian government announced a goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 at the latest. The pivotal role to be played by solar has been confirmed by the country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), the IESR, the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). As the IESR ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...