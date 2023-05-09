Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced today that Meredith Burns, vice president of investor relations and sustainability, is scheduled to present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:30 am EDT. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.cimpress.com and a replay will be available until August 15, 2023.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

