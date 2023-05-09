Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 14:06
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essence Group to Showcase New Version of MyShield, Featuring Enhanced Intruder Intervention Capabilities, at IFSEC 2023

EN graded smoke-generating security system enables deployment of multiple devices in a single space for wider area coverage

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing and supplying wireless, cloud-based security solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced it will be demonstrating an enhanced version of the MyShield intruder prevention system at the upcoming IFSEC Event in London this month.

Essence Group to Showcase New Version of MyShield, Featuring Enhanced Intruder Intervention Capabilities, at IFSEC 2023

MyShield 1.5 is the latest iteration of the world's first all-in-one smoke-generating intruder intervention and deterrence system. The battery-operated device features a range of updates and enhancements, including the ability to substantially increase security coverage by deploying multiple devices in one space. Independent deployment, along with multi-user management and control, maximizes the smoke's reach, allowing users to now secure larger spaces, such as warehouses and production facilities. The newly improved communications and faster data transfer provides security services providers the ability to scale installations according to customers' specific needs in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.

"At Essence Group, we are committed to providing best-in-class security solutions that leverage our innovative technology to give customers greater control over safeguarding what matters most to them," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "MyShield 1.5 harnesses the latest connectivity and detection technologies for remote intrusion intervention, allowing consumers to take an active role in their own security. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to be exhibiting our offering's unique capabilities at IFSEC London among senior leaders and security and risk professionals."

MyShield empowers property owners to safely verify and remove trespassers from premises before any harm is caused. Its proprietary fog generator fills a room with a harmless disorientating fog within 30 seconds, which safely forces intruders out of the premises. The system can be used as a standalone device connected to LTE-M networks or integrated into existing security systems for enhanced premises protection. Its versatility makes it ideal for a range of residential and commercial scenarios, acting as a 'first responder' by proactively detecting and deterring intruders. The system also includes passive infrared (PIR) motion detection, high-definition video monitoring and two-way voice communication.

Essence Group will showcase the latest MyShield 1.5 capabilities together with their graded wireless security and home management solution, WeR@Home+ at booth IF4225 at IFSEC London from May 16-18, 2023. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact info@essence-grp.com.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 80 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Essence Media Contact:

Mushkie Meyer
Headline Media
mushkie@headline.media
UK:+442037694034
IL:+972536121118
US:+19143364035

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072762/Essence_at_IFSEC_PR.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705604/Essence_Group_Logo.jpg

Essence Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essence-group-to-showcase-new-version-of-myshield-featuring-enhanced-intruder-intervention-capabilities-at-ifsec-2023-301819384.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
