WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Increases Quarterly Distribution to $0.37 Per Share and Introduces Quarterly Variable Supplemental Dividend Policy

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . In addition, the Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.37 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2023 . The distribution will be payable on July 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 21, 2023. Going forward, in addition to a quarterly base distribution of $0.37 per share, the Company's board of directors expects to also declare, when applicable, a formula-based quarterly variable supplemental dividend in an amount to be determined each quarter.

First Quarter 2023 Summary Highlights

Net Asset Value of $330.0 million, or $14.20 per share

Investment portfolio (1) totaling $749.2 million

totaling $749.2 million STRS JV investment portfolio totaling $308.9 million

Gross investment deployments (2) of $34.1 million for the first quarter, including new originations of $18.8 million and $15.3 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments

of $34.1 million for the first quarter, including new originations of $18.8 million and $15.3 million of fundings for add-ons to existing investments Net investment income of $10.7 million, or $0.461 per share

Core net investment income of $10.7 million, or $0.461 per share (3)

First quarter distributions of $0.425 per share, including special distribution of $0.07 per share

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report WhiteHorse recorded another strong quarter with core net investment income well above our dividend. Given the increase in base rates and the corresponding increase in our portfolio's earning power, the Company's board of directors has elected to increase the BDC's regular dividend to $0.37 per share and to also introduce a variable supplemental dividend. This new dividend policy will allow WhiteHorse Finance to maximize distributions to shareholders while preserving the stability of our Net Asset Value, a factor we believe to be an important driver of shareholder economics over time. Barring circumstances that are currently unforeseen, management is confident in the ability to reliably earn the revised dividend on an annual basis. While some assets were marked down during the quarter, we have always underwritten at very conservative levels and factored in downside scenarios. As demonstrated by our successful exit from a formerly troubled asset subsequent to the end of the quarter, we are also well-positioned to help troubled credits navigate challenging market environments with the support of our sponsor, H.I.G. Capital, and its restructuring and private equity expertise. The current market environment continues to offer exceptionally attractive terms, and we are being cautious in the face of a weakening economy and remain focused on credits with compelling risk return characteristics. WhiteHorse is equipped to take advantage of the current lender friendly market conditions as our pipeline activity remains high, and our three-tier architecture continues to provide the BDC differentiated sourcing capabilities. The strength of the pipeline enables us to be highly selective, giving us confidence in the BDC's ability to consistently generate sustainable earnings to cover our increased regular dividend and maximize shareholder returns through incremental dividends."

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2023, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance's investment portfolio was $749.2 million, compared with $760.2 million as of December 31, 2022 . The portfolio as of March 31, 2023 consisted of 116 positions across 70 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 13.2% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size (excluding investments in STRS JV (as defined below)) was $7.2 million with the overall portfolio comprised of approximately 81.2% first lien secured loans, 2.6% second lien secured loans, 2.8% equity and 13.4% in investments in STRS JV. Almost all loans were variable rate investments (primarily indexed to the London Interbank Offered Rate or Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with fixed rate securities representing only 0.4% of loans at fair value. Nearly all performing floating rate investments have interest rate floors.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in three new portfolio companies for a total of $18.8 million, added a total of $15.3 million to existing portfolio companies, and made net fundings of $0.7 million to revolver loans. Proceeds from sales and repayments totaled approximately $19.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, driven by one full realization in True Blue Car Wash, LLC.

In addition to the transactions discussed above, during the three months ended March 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance transferred assets comprised of three new portfolio companies and four add-on investments, totaling $25.9 million to STRS JV in exchange for cash proceeds.

WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC

As of March 31, 2023, STRS JV's portfolio totaled $308.9 million, consisted of 30 portfolio companies and had a weighted average effective yield of 11.8% on its portfolio.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company's net investment income was approximately $10.7 million, compared with approximately $8.5 million for the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 25.9%. The increase in net investment income for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to higher investment income from interest income and STRS JV due to an increase in base rates. This was partially offset by an increase in interest expense, due to higher base rates, and higher incentive fee due to higher pre-incentive fee net investment income in the current period, slightly offset by a reversal of capital gains incentive fee accrual for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company's investment in STRS JV generated an annualized, gross investment yield of approximately 16.1%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, core net investment income(3) was $10.7 million, or $0.461 per share, compared with $7.9 million, or $0.344 per share for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance reported a net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $3.2 million . This compares with the three months ended March 31, 2021 net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $2.8 million . The decrease for the year-over-year period was primarily attributable to markdowns on the portfolio in the current quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance reported a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $7.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which compares with a net increase of $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

WhiteHorse Finance's net asset value was $330.0 million, or $14.20 per share, as of March 31, 2023, compared with $332.4 million, or $14.30 per share, as of December 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, WhiteHorse Finance had cash and cash equivalents of $22.2 million, compared with $26.3 million as of December 31, 2022, inclusive of restricted cash. As of March 31, 2023, the Company also had $97.0 million of undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Distributions

The Company's board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.37 per share with respect to the quarter ending March 31, 2023 . The distributions will be payable on July 5, 2023 to stockholders of record as of June 21, 2023. Going forward, in addition to a quarterly base distribution of $0.37 per share, the Company's board of directors expects to also declare, when applicable, a formula-based quarterly variable supplemental dividend in an amount to be determined each quarter.

On March 2, 2023, the Company declared a distribution of $0.355 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, consistent with distributions declared for the forty-second consecutive quarter since the Company's initial public offering. Additionally, on March 2, 2023, a special distribution of $0.07 per share was declared for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . These distributions were paid on March 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of April 4, 2023 .

Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $55 billion of capital under management(4) across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com . For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

(1) Includes investments in WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC ("STRS JV"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $100.3 million, at fair value.

(2) Excludes investments made in STRS JV.

(3) "Core net investment income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding (i) the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, (ii) the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and (iii) excise and other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional information on core net investment income and a reconciliation of core net investment income to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net investment income, are set forth in Schedule 1 hereto.

(4) Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

SCHEDULE 1

As a supplement to GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided information relating to core net investment income, which is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures by other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. Core net investment income represents net investment income adjusted to exclude the net impact of costs associated with the refinancing of the Company's indebtedness, the accrual of the capital gains incentive fee attributable to net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and excise or other income taxes related to such net realized gains and losses (net of incentive fees). There were no excise or other income taxes related to net realized gains and losses for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income to core net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):







































March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022





Amount



Per Share



Amount



Per Share













Amounts











Amounts

Net investment income

$ 10,704



$ 0.461



$ 8,539



$ 0.368

Net impact of costs associated with refinancing of indebtedness



-





-





-





-

Accrual for capital gains incentive fee



-





-





(566)





(0.024)

Net impact of excise tax expense related to net realized gains and losses



-





-





-





-

Core net investment income

$ 10,704



$ 0.461



$ 7,973



$ 0.344



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)



















March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022





(Unaudited)





Assets











Investments, at fair value











Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments

$ 623,927

$ 650,535 Non-controlled affiliate company investments



12,098



9,533 Controlled affiliate company investments



113,198



100,160 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost $774,944 and $782,429, respectively)



749,223



760,228 Cash and cash equivalents



11,748



9,508 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



9,921



14,683 Restricted foreign currency (cost of $583 and $2,066, respectively)



579



2,073 Interest and dividend receivable



7,501



7,814 Amounts receivable on unsettled investment transactions



343



283 Escrow receivable



711



711 Prepaid expenses and other receivables



989



1,174 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts



3



- Total assets

$ 781,018

$ 796,474













Liabilities











Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,327 and $4,718, respectively)

$ 423,663

$ 440,427 Distributions payable



9,878



8,251 Management fees payable



3,711



3,860 Incentive fees payable



7,603



5,618 Interest payable



4,085



2,774 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,400



2,329 Advances received from unfunded credit facilities



663



825 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts



-



3 Total liabilities



451,003



464,087













Commitments and contingencies

























Net assets











Common stock, 23,243,088 and 23,243,088 shares issued and outstanding, par value $0.001 per share, respectively, and 100,000,000 shares authorized



23



23 Paid-in capital in excess of par



339,240



339,240 Accumulated earnings (losses)



(9,248)



(6,876) Total net assets



330,015



332,387 Total liabilities and total net assets

$ 781,018

$ 796,474 Number of shares outstanding



23,243,088



23,243,088 Net asset value per share

$ 14.20

$ 14.30















WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three months ended March 31,





2023



2022 Investment income











From non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments











Interest income

$ 19,621

$ 16,209 Payment-in-kind income



1,232



532 Fee income



1,033



462 Dividend income



15



89 From non-controlled affiliate company investments











Interest income



-



10 Payment-in-kind income



(49)



50 Dividend income



84



131 From controlled affiliate company investments











Interest income



2,210



1,127 Payment-in-kind income



412



- Dividend income



1,606



1,424 Total investment income



26,164



20,034 Expenses











Interest expense



7,525



4,774 Base management fees



3,711



3,952 Performance-based incentive fees



2,676



1,427 Administrative service fees



171



171 General and administrative expenses



1,127



947 Total expenses



15,210



11,271 Net investment income before excise tax



10,954



8,763 Excise tax



250



224 Net investment income after excise tax



10,704



8,539













Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions











Net realized gains (losses)











Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



331



(18,184) Foreign currency transactions



361



(281) Foreign currency forward contracts



(7)



- Net realized gains (losses)



685



(18,465) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)











Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments



(2,097)



17,117 Non-controlled affiliate company investments



(1,500)



(1,621) Controlled affiliate company investments



79



169 Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



(371)



(28) Foreign currency forward contracts



6



(4) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



(3,883)



15,633 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments and foreign currency transactions



(3,198)



(2,832) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 7,506

$ 5,707













Per Common Share Data











Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.32

$ 0.25 Dividends and distributions declared per common share

$ 0.43

$ 0.36 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



23,243,088



23,190,656

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 (in thousands)



















































Issuer

Investment Type(1)

Floor

Reference Rate(2)

Spread

Above

Index

Interest

Rate(3)

Acquisition

Date(10)

Maturity

Date

Principal/

Share

Amount

Amortized

Cost

Fair

Value(11)

Fair Value

As A

Percentage

of Net

Assets

Debt Investments

















































Advertising

















































I&I Sales Group, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

11.80 %

02/10/23

12/15/26

1,760

$ 1,709

$ 1,709

0.52 %





































1,709



1,709

0.52

Air Freight & Logistics

















































Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.84 %

12/16/22

12/18/28

4,841



4,703



4,704

1.43

Gulf Winds International Acquisition LLC (d/b/a Gulf Winds International, Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.84 %

12/16/22

12/18/28

-



-



-

-

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

11.03 %

07/12/21

07/12/26

11,102



10,957



10,764

3.26

Motivational Marketing, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

11.09 %

07/12/21

07/12/26

315



311



290

0.09







































15,971



15,758

4.78

Alternative Carriers

















































Patagonia Holdco LLC (d/b/a Lumen LATAM)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

5.75 %

10.47 %

08/05/22

08/01/29

14,552



12,167



12,118

3.67







































12,167



12,118

3.67

Application Software

















































Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

LIBOR

5.25 %

10.39 %

08/29/22

05/08/28

3,090



2,627



2,455

0.74

Atlas Purchaser, Inc. (d/b/a Aspect Software, Inc.)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

LIBOR

9.00 %

14.20 %

05/03/21

05/07/29

15,000



14,656



11,253

3.41

MBS Highway, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

11.92 %

10/13/22

10/13/27

9,453



9,238



9,233

2.80

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.00 %

06/14/19

12/29/23

3,172



3,170



3,074

0.93

Naviga Inc. (f/k/a Newscycle Solutions, Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

11.95 %

06/14/19

12/29/23

267



267



258

0.08

UserZoom Technologies, Inc. (d/b/a UserZoom, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.13 %

01/12/23

04/05/29

9,819



9,535



9,535

2.88







































39,493



35,808

10.84

Asset Management & Custody Banks

















































JZ Capital Partners Ltd.?4??5??²²?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.82 %

01/26/22

01/26/27

10,286



10,128



10,185

3.09

JZ Capital Partners Ltd.?4??5??7??²²?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.82 %

01/26/22

01/26/27

-



-



32

0.01







































10,128



10,217

3.10

Automotive Retail

















































Team Car Care Holdings, LLC (Heartland Auto)?¹²?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

7.48 %

12.35 %

02/16/18

06/28/24

14,133



14,090



14,133

4.28







































14,090



14,133

4.28

Broadcasting

















































Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.33 %

12/30/21

12/30/26

7,727



7,611



7,485

2.27

Coastal Television Broadcasting Group LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.33 %

12/30/21

12/30/26

-



-



(5)

-







































7,611



7,480

2.27

Broadline Retail

















































BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

10.00 %

14.84% (12.84% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

08/28/20

08/28/25

12,741



12,588



12,553

3.80

BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQ Guys)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

10.00 %

14.84% (12.84% Cash + 2.00% PIK)

12/02/21

08/28/25

2,597



2,565



2,559

0.78

Luxury Brand Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.33 %

12/04/20

06/04/26

5,280



5,219



5,246

1.59

Potpourri Group, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

8.25 %

12.97 %

07/03/19

07/03/24

14,090



14,011



14,090

4.27







































34,383



34,448

10.44

Building Products

















































PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?¹³?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

CDOR

6.00 %

10.92 %

12/17/21

12/17/26

8,912



6,868



6,489

1.96

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?7??¹³?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

CDOR

6.00 %

10.92 %

12/17/21

12/17/26

-



-



-

-

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.00 %

10.70 %

12/17/21

12/17/26

2,171



2,138



2,146

0.65

PFB Holdco, Inc. (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.00 %

10.70 %

12/17/21

12/17/26

-



-



1

-

Trimlite Buyer LLC (d/b/a Trimlite LLC)?5??¹³??²³?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

CDOR

6.00 %

11.02 %

07/27/21

07/27/26

20,584



16,177



15,000

4.55







































25,183



23,636

7.16

Cable & Satellite

















































Bulk Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.50 %

12.34% (11.34% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

10/28/22

06/10/24

19,202

$ 19,119

$ 18,621

5.64 % Bulk Midco, LLC

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.50 %

12.34% (11.34% Cash + 1.00% PIK)

10/28/22

06/10/24

2,000



1,970



1,940

0.59







































21,089



20,561

6.23

Commodity Chemicals

















































FGI Acquisition Corp. (d/b/a Flexitallic Group SAS)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.55 %

10/28/19

10/29/26

16,319



15,800



15,875

4.81

US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)?²4?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.61% PIK

12/20/22

12/20/27

4,813



4,703



4,698

1.42

US Methanol Midco LLC (d/b/a US Methanol LLC)?4??7??²4?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.61% PIK

12/20/22

12/20/27

-



-



(113)

(0.03)







































20,503



20,460

6.20

Construction Materials

















































Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.66 %

12/30/20

12/29/25

7,079



7,001



6,794

2.06

Claridge Products and Equipment, LLC(7)(12)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Base Rate

5.88 %

12.83 %

12/30/20

12/29/25

912



905



873

0.26







































7,906



7,667

2.32

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

















































Future Payment Technologies, L.P.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

8.25 %

12.91 %

12/23/16

06/07/24

22,599



22,478



22,487

6.81







































22,478



22,487

6.81

Distributors

















































Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.00 %

12.80 %

11/22/22

12/09/25

357



357



324

0.10

Foodservices Brand Group, LLC (d/b/a Crown Brands Group)?¹??

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.41 %

11/22/22

01/08/26

5,171



5,113



3,670

1.11







































5,470



3,994

1.21

Diversified Chemicals

















































Manchester Acquisition Sub LLC (d/b/a Draslovka Holding AS)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

SOFR

5.75 %

10.81 %

11/16/21

12/01/26

7,900



7,580



6,948

2.11

Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)?6??²7?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.49% PIK

03/16/23

03/16/27

2,694



2,694



2,401

0.73

Sklar Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Starco)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

Prime

8.75 %

16.75% PIK

11/13/19

05/13/23

4,654



4,615



4,146

1.26







































14,889



13,495

4.10

Diversified Support Services

















































NNA Services, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.91 %

08/27/21

08/27/26

9,635



9,553



9,256

2.80







































9,553



9,256

2.80

Drug Retail

















































Maxor Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

11.91 %

03/01/23

03/01/29

5,515



5,352



5,352

1.62

Maxor Acquisition, Inc. (d/b/a Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC)(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

11.77 %

03/01/23

03/01/29

291



282



282

0.09







































5,634



5,634

1.71

Education Services

















































EducationDynamics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.84% (11.34% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

12,986



12,808



12,591

3.81

EducationDynamics, LLC(4)(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.84% (11.34% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

-



-



(28)

(0.01)

EducationDynamics, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.84% (11.34% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

09/15/21

09/15/26

-



-



(20)

(0.01)

EducationDynamics, LLC(4)

Subordinated Unsecured Term Loan

N/A

N/A

4.00 %

4.00 %

09/15/21

03/15/27

167



167



167

0.05







































12,975



12,710

3.84

Electric Utilities

















































CleanChoice Energy, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.58 %

12.40 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

15,955



15,651



15,716

4.76







































15,651



15,716

4.76

Environmental & Facilities Services

















































Industrial Specialty Services USA LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.75 %

11.80 %

12/31/21

12/31/26

11,857

$ 11,679

$ 11,514

3.49 %





































11,679



11,514

3.49

Health Care Facilities

















































Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.75 %

12.46 %

10/05/21

10/05/26

10,284



10,139



10,022

3.04

Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.75 %

12.46 %

10/05/21

10/05/26

-



-



(15)

-

Bridgepoint Healthcare, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.75 %

12.46 %

10/05/21

10/05/26

-



-



(18)

(0.01)







































10,139



9,989

3.03

Health Care Services

















































Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.12 %

10/16/19

09/25/23

5,475



5,448



5,475

1.66

Lab Logistics, LLC

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.25 %

12.11 %

10/16/19

09/25/23

5,118



5,114



5,118

1.55

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

9.75 %

14.43% (12.93% Cash + 1.50% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

13,525



13,369



12,707

3.85

PG Dental New Jersey Parent, LLC(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

9.75 %

14.43% (12.93% Cash + 1.50% PIK)

11/25/20

11/25/25

352



348



313

0.09







































24,279



23,613

7.15

Health Care Supplies

















































ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.75 %

LIBOR

7.50 %

12.67 %

02/23/22

02/23/28

21,518



21,079



20,223

6.13

ABB/Con-cise Optical Group LLC (d/b/a ABB Optical Group, LLC)?7??¹²?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

0.75 %

Base Rate

6.19 %

13.99 %

02/23/22

02/23/28

2,151



2,107



2,017

0.61







































23,186



22,240

6.74

Heavy Electrical Equipment

















































Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

11.41 %

06/25/21

06/25/26

14,094



13,901



13,788

4.18

Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

11.41 %

07/11/22

06/25/26

-



-



(28)

(0.01)

Power Service Group CR Acquisition Inc. (d/b/a Power Plant Services)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.25 %

11.41 %

06/25/21

06/25/24

627



622



579

0.18







































14,523



14,339

4.35

Home Furnishings

















































Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.30 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

20,774



20,478



20,247

6.14

Sleep OpCo LLC (d/b/a Brooklyn Bedding LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.50 %

11.43 %

10/12/21

10/12/26

794



783



753

0.23

Hollander Intermediate LLC (d/b/a Hollander Sleep Products, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

2.00 %

SOFR

8.75 %

13.67 %

09/19/22

09/21/26

4,830



4,793



4,340

1.32







































26,054



25,340

7.69

Household Appliances

















































Token Buyer, Inc. (d/b/a Therm-O-Disc, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

SOFR

6.00 %

10.91 %

05/26/22

05/31/29

7,196



6,684



6,498

1.97







































6,684



6,498

1.97

Household Products

















































The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.64% (12.14% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26

11,320



11,218



10,393

3.15

The Kyjen Company, LLC (d/b/a Outward Hound)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.00 %

12.64% (12.14% Cash + 0.50% PIK)

04/05/21

04/05/26

798



791



722

0.22







































12,009



11,115

3.37

Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components

















































Project Castle, Inc. (d/b/a Material Handling Systems, Inc.)?¹²?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

Base Rate

4.56 %

12.60 %

06/09/22

06/01/29

8,334



7,547



7,119

2.16







































7,547



7,119

2.16

Interactive Media & Services

















































MSI Information Services, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.75 %

12.66 %

04/25/22

04/24/26

7,652



7,535



7,492

2.27

MSI Information Services, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

Prime

6.75 %

14.75 %

04/25/22

04/24/26

300



295



290

0.09







































7,830



7,782

2.36

Investment Banking & Brokerage

















































JVMC Holdings Corp. (fka RJO Holdings Corp)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.34 %

02/28/19

02/28/24

11,643

$ 11,622

$ 11,643

3.53 %





































11,622



11,643

3.53

IT Consulting & Other Services

















































ATSG, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.37 %

11/12/21

11/12/26

3,821



3,766



3,739

1.13







































3,766



3,739

1.13

Leisure Facilities

















































Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)?¹5??¹6?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.97 %

11.98 %

09/06/19

09/06/24

9,440



9,351



9,297

2.82

Honors Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Orange Theory)?¹5??¹6?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

6.92 %

11.93 %

09/06/19

09/06/24

4,649



4,623



4,579

1.39

Lift Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan A

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.41 %

06/29/20

06/29/25

5,560



5,521



5,532

1.68

Lift Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan B

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% PIK

06/29/20

06/29/25

1,351



1,338



1,287

0.39

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)???

First Lien Secured Term Loan C

N/A

N/A

9.50 %

9.50% PIK

06/29/20

N/A

1,268



1,265



1,240

0.38







































22,098



21,935

6.66

Leisure Products

















































Playmonster Group LLC(6)(20)

Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.64% PIK

12/09/22

06/08/26

929



903



902

0.27

Playmonster Group LLC?6??²°??²5?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

9.00 %

13.82% PIK

01/24/22

06/08/26

3,799



3,661



2,661

0.81

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.54 %

12/27/22

12/27/27

10,424



10,127



10,136

3.07

Leviathan Intermediate Holdco, LLC?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.50 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.54 %

12/27/22

12/27/27

76



74



74

0.02







































14,765



13,773

4.17

Life Sciences Tools & Services

















































LSCS Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Eversana Life Science Services, LLC)

Second Lien Secured Term Loan

0.50 %

LIBOR

8.00 %

12.84 %

11/23/21

12/16/29

5,000



4,937



4,850

1.47







































4,937



4,850

1.47

Office Services & Supplies

















































American Crafts, LC?¹4??²6?

Priority First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.50 %

13.36% PIK

12/22/22

05/28/26

4,581



4,581



4,581

1.39

American Crafts, LC?¹4??²6?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.50 %

13.36% PIK

05/28/21

05/28/26

8,479



8,403



7,110

2.15

American Crafts, LC?¹4??²6?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.50 %

13.36% PIK

10/01/22

05/28/26

1,424



1,404



1,194

0.36

Empire Office, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.59 %

04/12/19

04/12/24

11,594



11,532



11,487

3.48

Empire Office, Inc.

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.50 %

LIBOR

6.75 %

11.59 %

08/17/21

04/12/24

4,741



4,698



4,697

1.42







































30,618



29,069

8.80

Packaged Foods & Meats

















































Lenny & Larry's, LLC?¹5??¹7?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.76 %

12.67% (11.54% Cash + 1.13% PIK)

05/15/18

05/15/23

11,418



11,413



11,142

3.38







































11,413



11,142

3.38

Personal Care Products

















































Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.86 %

12/30/20

12/30/25

11,362



11,237



11,082

3.36

Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

7.00 %

11.81 %

12/30/20

12/30/25

88



87



80

0.02







































11,324



11,162

3.38

Real Estate Development

















































StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.35 %

11/04/22

11/04/27

4,641



4,535



4,551

1.38

StoicLane MidCo, LLC (d/b/a StoicLane Inc.)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.36 %

11/04/22

11/04/27

5,587



5,491



5,463

1.66







































10,026



10,014

3.04

Real Estate Operating Companies

















































Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.41 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

5,144



5,000



5,000

1.52

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.37 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

193



190



163

0.05

Salon Republic Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.33 %

12/02/22

12/02/27

387



377



377

0.11







































5,567



5,540

1.68

Research & Consulting Services

















































Aeyon LLC?¹5?

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

8.88 %

13.62 %

02/10/22

02/10/27

8,888



8,750



8,661

2.62

ALM Media, LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.00 %

11.16 %

11/25/19

11/25/24

13,191



13,103



13,113

3.97







































21,853



21,774

6.59

Specialized Consumer Services

















































Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.34 %

11/16/21

11/16/27

11,765

$ 11,584

$ 11,319

3.43 % Camp Facility Services Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)?4??7?

First Lien Secured Delayed Draw Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.34 %

11/16/21

11/16/27

-



-



(91)

(0.03)

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.66 %

09/30/21

09/30/26

11,492



11,331



11,492

3.48

HC Salon Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Hair Cuttery)?7?

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.66 %

09/30/21

09/30/26

-



-



10

-







































22,915



22,730

6.88

Specialized Finance

















































WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund LLC(4)(5)(7)(9)(14)(28)

Subordinated Note

N/A

LIBOR

6.50 %

11.17 %

07/19/19

N/A

80,000



80,000



80,000

24.24







































80,000



80,000

24.24

Systems Software

















































Arcstor Midco, LLC (d/b/a Arcserve (USA), LLC

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

7.50 %

12.41% (8.66% Cash + 3.75% PIK)

03/16/21

03/16/27

19,811



19,557



17,468

5.29







































19,557



17,468

5.29

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

















































Telestream Holdings Corporation

First Lien Secured Term Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

9.75 %

14.66 %

10/15/20

10/15/25

15,884



15,621



15,810

4.79

Telestream Holdings Corporation(7)

First Lien Secured Revolving Loan

1.00 %

SOFR

9.75 %

14.63 %

10/15/20

10/15/25

932



917



932

0.28







































16,538



16,742

5.07





















































Total Debt Investments

































$ 727,812

$ 708,417

214.66 %



















































Equity Investments(21)

















































Advertising

















































Avision Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Avision Sales Group)?4?

Class A LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/15/21

N/A

208

$ 258

$ 144

0.04 %





































258



144

0.04

Air Freight & Logistics

















































Motivational CIV, LLC (d/b/a Motivational Fulfillment)?4?

Class B Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/12/21

N/A

1,250



1,250



451

0.14







































1,250



451

0.14

Broadline Retail

















































BBQ Buyer, LLC (d/b/a BBQGuys)?4?

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

08/28/20

N/A

1,100



1,100



1,266

0.38

Ross-Simons Topco, LP (d/b/a Ross-Simons, Inc.)?4?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

8.00 %

8.00% PIK

12/04/20

N/A

600



514



776

0.24







































1,614



2,042

0.62

Building Products

















































PFB Holding Company, LLC (d/b/a PFB Corporation)?4??¹³?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/17/21

N/A

1



423



869

0.26







































423



869

0.26

Diversified Chemicals

















































Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)?4??6??²7?

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

03/16/23

N/A

-



-



-

-

Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco)?4??6??8??²7?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

14.00% PIK

03/16/23

N/A

-



645



-

-







































645



-

-

Diversified Financial Services

















































SFS Global Holding Company (d/b/a Sigue Corporation)?4?

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

-



-



-

-

Sigue Corporation(4)

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/28/18

12/28/25

22



2,890



3,790

1.15







































2,890



3,790

1.15

Diversified Support Services

















































Quest Events, LLC(4)

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/28/18

12/08/25

348



348



195

0.06

ImageOne Industries, LLC(4)

Common A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/20/19

N/A

229



4



50

0.02







































352



245

0.08

Education Services

















































Eddy Acquisitions, LLC (d/b/a EducationDynamics, LLC)?4?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

12.00 %

12.00 %

09/15/21

N/A

167



167



83

0.03







































167



83

0.03

Environmental & Facilities Services

















































BPII-JL Group Holdings LP (d/b/a Juniper Landscaping Holdings LLC)?4?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/29/21

N/A

83

$ 825

$ 641

0.19 %





































825



641

0.19

Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components

















































BL Products Parent, LP (d/b/a Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.)?4?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

02/01/22

N/A

667



667



500

0.15







































667



500

0.15

Interactive Media & Services

















































What If Media Group, LLC(4)

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/02/21

N/A

851



851



1,719

0.52







































851



1,719

0.52

Investment Banking & Brokerage

















































Arcole Holding Corporation?4??5??6??¹8??²³?

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

10/01/20

N/A

-



6,944



6,134

1.86







































6,944



6,134

1.86

IT Consulting & Other Services

















































CX Holdco LLC (d/b/a Cennox Inc.)?4?

Common Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

05/04/21

N/A

1,068



1,116



1,531

0.46

Keras Holdings, LLC (d/b/a KSM Consulting, LLC)?4?

Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/31/20

N/A

496



496



346

0.10







































1,612



1,877

0.56

Leisure Facilities

















































Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)?4?

Class A Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

N/A

2



1,941



182

0.06

Snap Fitness Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Lift Brands, Inc.)?4?

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

06/29/20

06/28/28

1



793



74

0.02







































2,734



256

0.08

Leisure Products

















































Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)?4??6??8??²°?

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

14.00 %

14.00% PIK

01/24/22

N/A

36



3,600



-

-

Playmonster Group Equity, Inc. (d/b/a Playmonster Group LLC)?4??6??²°?

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

01/24/22

N/A

72



460



-

-







































4,060



-

-

Office Services & Supplies

















































American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts, LC)?4??¹4??²6?

Warrants

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/22/22

12/22/32

-



-



-

-

New American Crafts Holdings, LLC (d/b/a American Crafts, LC)?4??¹4??²6?

Class A Units

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

03/16/23

N/A

1



-



-

-







































-



-

-

Paper & Plastic Packaging Products & Materials

















































Max Solutions Inc.(4)

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

09/29/22

N/A

4



400



327

0.10







































400



327

0.10

Real Estate Operating Companies

















































Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?4??8?

Preferred Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

8.00% PIK

12/02/22

N/A

200



200



200

0.06

Salon Republic Investments LLC (d/b/a Salon Republic, LLC)?4?

Common Stock

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

12/02/22

N/A

400



400



264

0.08







































600



464

0.14

Specialized Consumer Services

















































Camp Facility Services Parent, LLC (d/b/a Camp Construction Services, Inc.)?4??8?

Preferred Units

N/A

N/A

10.00 %

10.00% PIK

11/16/21

N/A

15



840



951

0.29







































840



951

0.29

Specialized Finance

















































WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund(4)(5)(7)(14)(28)

LLC Interests

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

07/19/19

N/A

20,000



20,000



20,313

6.16







































20,000



20,313

6.16





















































Total Equity Investments

































$ 47,132

$ 40,806

12.37 %



















































Total Investments

































$ 774,944

$ 749,223

227.03 %

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 (in thousands)

































Counterparty

Currency to be sold

Currency to be purchased

Settlement date

Unrealized

appreciation

Unrealized

depreciation Morgan Stanley

C$ 520 CAD

$ 388 USD

5/5/23

$ 3

$ - Morgan Stanley

£ 22 GBP

$ 27 USD

5/5/23



-



- Total





















$ 3

$ -

(1) Except as otherwise noted, all investments are non-controlled/non-affiliate investments as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), provide collateral for the Company's credit facility, and are domiciled in the United States. (2) The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR" or "SF"), the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR" or "C"), the Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA" or "S"), or the U.S. Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P") which may reset monthly, quarterly or semiannually. (3) The interest rate is the "all-in-rate" including the current index and spread, the fixed rate, and the payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest rate, as the case may be. (4) The investment or a portion of the investment does not provide collateral for the Company's credit facility. (5) Not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the 1940 Act. Under the 1940 Act, the Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time the acquisition is made, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of total assets. Qualifying assets represented 83.1% of total assets as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments. (6) Investment is a non-controlled/affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. (7) The investment has an unfunded commitment in addition to any amounts presented in the consolidated schedule of investments as of March 31, 2023. (8) Preferred equity investment is a non-income producing security. (9) Security is perpetual with no defined maturity date. (10) Except as otherwise noted, all of the Company's portfolio company investments, which as of the date of the consolidated schedule of investments represented 227.03% of the Company's net assets or 95.9% of the Company's total assets, are subject to legal restrictions on sales. (11) The fair value of each investment was determined using significant unobservable inputs. (12) The investment was comprised of two contracts, which were indexed to different base rates, L or SF and P, respectively. The Floor, Spread Above Index and Interest Rate presented represent the weighted average of both contracts. (13) Principal amount is non-USD denominated and is based in Canadian dollars. (14) Investment is a controlled affiliate investment as defined by the 1940 Act. (15) Investment is structured as a unitranche loan in which the Company may receive additional interest on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder. (16) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.50% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder. (17) In addition to the interest earned based on the stated interest rate of this security, the Company is entitled to receive an additional interest in the amount of 3.00% on its "last out" tranche of the portfolio company's senior term debt, which was previously syndicated into "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder. (18) On October 1, 2020, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Arcole Acquisition Corp, the Company's investments in first lien secured term loans to Arcole Acquisition Corp were converted into common shares of Arcole Holding Corp. (19) At the option of the issuer, interest can be paid in cash or cash and PIK. The issuer may elect to pay up to 1.50% PIK. (20) On January 24, 2022, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and PlayMonster LLC, the Company's first lien secured term loan and delayed draw loan investments to PlayMonster LLC were converted into a new first lien secured term loan, preferred stock and common stock of Playmonster Group LLC. (21) Ownership of certain equity investments may occur through a holding company or partnership. (22) The issuer is domiciled in Guernsey. (23) The issuer is domiciled in Canada. (24) Investment is structured with a PIK period beginning with the first interest payment date through December 20, 2023, whereby accrued interest due on the loan is capitalized and added to the unpaid principal balance of the loan. (25) The investment is on non-accrual status. (26) In March 2023, as a result of a restructuring agreement between the Company and American Crafts, LC, the Company's investments are controlled affiliate investments, as defined by the 1940 Act. (27) In March 2023, as part of a restructuring agreement between the Company and Sklar Holdings, Inc (d/b/a Starco), the Company's first lien secured term loan investment was converted into a new first lien secured term loan, preferred stock and common stock of Pressurized Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Starco). (28) On January 14, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, a public pension fund established under Ohio law ("STRS Ohio"), to create WHF STRS Ohio Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("STRS JV"), a joint venture, which invests primarily in senior secured first and second lien term loans.

