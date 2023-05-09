The Hillman Group: Hillman Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

CINCINNATI, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the "Company" or "Hillman"), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights Thirteen weeks ended April 1, 2023

Net sales decreased (3.7)% to $349.7 million compared to $363.0 million in the prior year quarter

Net loss totaled $(9.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.06 per diluted share compared to $0.09 per diluted share in the prior year quarter

was $0.06 per diluted share compared to $0.09 per diluted share in the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 totaled $40.2 million compared to $44.0 million in the prior year quarter

totaled $40.2 million compared to $44.0 million in the prior year quarter Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $31.5 million compared to cash used for operating activities of $(3.5) million in the prior year quarter

Free Cash Flow1 totaled $13.4 million compared to $(16.1) million in the prior year quarter

Management Commentary

"First quarter 2023 results represent a solid start to the year during which we produced strong Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow," commented Doug Cahill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillman. "While severe weather conditions in certain parts of the West impacted a portion of volume, our sales performed well in our other markets and we saw the benefit of our multiple price actions flow through our top line results. Free cash flow came in strong as we worked down inventory levels ahead of schedule while maintaining excellent fill rates of 97% at the shelf."

"In our largest category, Hardware Solutions, our hardware products are used for small-ticket repair, remodel and maintenance projects and have negligible exposure to new housing starts, which drives consistent results and positions us to perform well throughout the year. Our moat, which consists of direct-to-store shipping model and our 1,100-memeber field sales and service teams, continues to deliver best-in-class service and solutions to our customers, and we are proud of our team's relentless efforts to drive our business forward. We are confident that our differentiated strategy, experienced team, and our ability to execute will drive strong results in 2023 and beyond."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at April 1, 2023

Gross debt was $911.6 million, compared to $918.8 million at the end of 2022; net debt 1 outstanding was $876.9 million, compared to $887.7 million at the end of 2022

outstanding was $876.9 million, compared to $887.7 million at the end of 2022 Liquidity available totaled approximately $243.6 million, consisting of $208.9 million of available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $34.8 million of cash and equivalents

Net debt1 to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA1 was 4.2x times, unchanged from December 31, 2022

Full Year 2023 Guidance - Reiterated

Hillman reiterated the following guidance based on its current view of the market and its performance expectations for the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023. This guidance was originally provided on February 23, 2023 with Hillman's fourth quarter 2022 results.



Full Year 2023 Guidance Net Sales $1.45 to $1.55 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $215 to $235 million Free Cash Flow1 $125 to $145 million



First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation



1) Denotes Non-GAAP metric. For additional information, including our definitions, use of, and reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, please see the reconciliations toward the end of the press release.

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands) Unaudited

Thirteen weeks

ended April 1,

2023 Thirteen weeks

ended March 26,

2022 Net sales $ 349,707 $ 363,013 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 204,509 213,273 Selling, warehouse, general and administrative expenses 111,065 114,538 Depreciation 16,705 13,254 Amortization 15,572 15,521 Other expense (income), net 767 (2,422 ) Income from operations 1,089 8,849 Interest expense, net 18,077 11,628 Loss before income taxes (16,988 ) (2,779 ) Income tax benefit (7,856 ) (892 ) Net loss $ (9,132 ) $ (1,887 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 194,548 194,007

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

April 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,750 $ 31,081 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,303 ($2,405 - 2022) 121,148 86,985 Inventories, net 450,899 489,326 Other current assets 30,095 24,227 Total current assets 636,892 631,619 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $343,269 ($333,452 - 2022) 191,933 190,258 Goodwill 824,139 823,812 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $430,005 ($414,275 - 2022) 719,268 734,460 Operating lease right of use assets 95,788 66,955 Other assets 18,766 23,586 Total assets $ 2,486,786 $ 2,470,690 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 143,230 $ 131,751 Current portion of debt and financing lease liabilities 10,884 10,570 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,448 12,285 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 13,719 15,709 Pricing allowances 9,967 9,246 Income and other taxes 5,208 5,300 Interest 480 697 Other accrued liabilities 24,670 29,854 Total current liabilities 221,606 215,412 Long-term debt 878,224 884,636 Deferred tax liabilities 137,558 140,091 Operating lease liabilities 89,486 61,356 Other non-current liabilities 13,780 12,456 Total liabilities $ 1,340,654 $ 1,313,951 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 194,548,420 issued and outstanding at April 1, 2023 and 194,548,411 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,407,068 1,404,360 Accumulated deficit (235,749 ) (226,617 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,207 ) (21,024 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,146,132 1,156,739 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,486,786 $ 2,470,690

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen Weeks Ended

April 1, 2023 Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 26, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,132 ) $ (1,887 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,277 28,775 Deferred income taxes (2,594 ) 1,293 Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 1,332 1,299 Stock-based compensation expense 2,637 6,018 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 82 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,715 (1,470 ) Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable, net (33,963 ) (22,304 ) Inventories, net 38,871 (29,529 ) Other assets (5,934 ) (3,854 ) Accounts payable 11,406 9,910 Other accrued liabilities (5,190 ) 8,207 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 31,507 (3,542 ) Net cash used for investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash received (300 ) (2,500 ) Capital expenditures (18,111 ) (12,541 ) Other investing activities (113 ) - Net cash used for investing activities (18,524 ) (15,041 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (2,128 ) (2,128 ) Borrowings on revolving credit loans 39,000 70,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (44,000 ) (43,000 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (494 ) (259 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 328 Payments of contingent consideration (1,079 ) (38 ) Other financing activities (58 ) - Cash payments related to hedging activities - (467 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (8,759 ) 24,436 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (555 ) (1,083 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,669 4,770 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,081 14,605 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 34,750 $ 19,375

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business, nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

April 1, 2023 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 26, 2022 Net loss $ (9,132 ) $ (1,887 ) Income tax benefit (7,856 ) (892 ) Interest expense, net 18,077 11,628 Depreciation 16,705 13,254 Amortization 15,572 15,521 EBITDA $ 33,366 $ 37,624 Stock compensation expense 2,637 6,018 Restructuring (1) 1,408 52 Litigation expense (2) 260 1,010 Acquisition and integration expense (3) 800 777 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,715 (1,470 ) Total adjusting items 6,820 6,387 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,186 $ 44,011

(1) Includes consulting and other costs associated with distribution center relocations and corporate restructuring activities.

(2) Litigation expense includes legal fees associated with our litigation with Hy-Ko Products Company LLC.

(3) Acquisition and integration expense includes professional fees and other costs related to the secondary offerings in 2022 and 2023.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

April 1, 2023 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 26, 2022 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Net Income $ (9,132 ) $ (1,887 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 6,820 6,387 Remove amortization expense 15,572 15,521 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (1,661 ) (1,505 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 11,599 $ 18,516 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 0.03 0.03 Remove amortization expense 0.08 0.08 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.06 $ 0.09 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding Diluted Shares, as reported 194,548 194,007 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments Dilutive effect of stock options and awards 845 1,171 Adjusted Diluted Shares 195,394 195,178

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

(1) Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" table above for additional information on adjusting items. See "Per share impact of Adjusting Items" table below for the per share impact of each adjustment.

(2) We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25.1% for the U.S. and 26.2% for Canada except for the following items:

The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible. The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible. Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25.1%.

Per Share Impact of Adjusting Items

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

April 1, 2023 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 26, 2022 Stock compensation expense $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Restructuring 0.01 - Litigation expense - 0.01 Acquisition and integration expense - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 (0.01 ) Total adjusting items $ 0.03 $ 0.03

Note: Adjusting items may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Debt

We define Net Debt as reported gross debt less cash on hand. Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that Net Debt provides further insight and comparability into liquidity and capital structure. The following is a the calculation of Net Debt:

April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revolving loans $ 67,000 $ 72,000 Senior term loan, due 2028 838,235 840,363 Finance leases and other obligations 6,367 6,406 Gross debt $ 911,602 $ 918,769 Less cash 34,750 31,081 Net debt $ 876,852 $ 887,688

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our business operations and is a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business and meet our debt obligations.

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

April 1, 2023 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 26, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 31,507 $ (3,542 ) Capital expenditures (18,111 ) (12,541 ) Free cash flow $ 13,396 $ (16,083 )

