Core Molding Technologies, Inc.: Core Molding Technologies Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) ("Core Molding", "Core" or the "Company"), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today reports financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights as compared to Prior Year

Net sales of $99.5 million, up 9.8% from $90.6 million in the prior year; and product sales of $98.3 million, up 9.4%.

Gross margin of $17.7 million, or 17.8% of net sales, compared to $14.5 million or 16.0% of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $9.7 million, or 9.7% of net sales compared to $8.5 million or 9.4%.

Operating income of $8.1 million, or 8.1% of net sales, versus operating income of $6.0 million, or 6.6% of net sales.

Net income of $5.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $12.2 million, or 12.3% of net sales, compared to $9.5 million, or 10.5%.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below.

David Duvall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It is exciting to see all of our transformation work reflected in the financial results. I am proud of what our team has accomplished and look forward to the future as our progress continues to gain momentum. We continue to diversify and transition our business to an engineered material and technical solution provider that delivers high value solutions to our customers, which drives higher margins. We are seeing the benefit of our broad portfolio of processes and industries as we leverage Core's long-term relationships with customers to provide unique solutions. Our technical solution strategy positions us well to take advantage of opportunities in various industries that are requiring new solutions, including opportunities resulting from government-funded infrastructure projects and sustainability improvements."

John Zimmer, the Company's EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our team remains focused on Core's four strategic growth initiatives for this year: Revenue Growth, Technical Solutions Sales, Profitability Improvements, and Free Cash Flow1 Generation. Our first quarter results reflect the progress we have made in each of these areas. Sales growth and margin improvements, primarily driven by a combination of volume and strategic pricing actions, drove higher free cash flows when compared to first quarter 2022. We continue to work on operational efficiencies at all our plants and higher margin technical solution sales, to improve margins and reduce the impact of product mix shifts in our business. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we are actively managing our capital utilization, which is demonstrated by our improved return on capital employed1, which grew to 22% for the first quarter on an annualized basis."

1Free Cash Flow and Return on capital employed are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

2023 Capital Expenditures

The Company's capital expenditures for first quarter 2023 were $2.1 million, including approximately $0.6 million of capacity expansion and automation investments. The Company plans for total 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $13 million to meet current demand and allow us to add new business.

Financial Position at March 31, 2023

The Company's total liquidity at the end of the first fiscal quarter 2023 was $54.5 million, with $4.5 million in cash, $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility and $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's capex credit facility. The Company's term debt was $23.9 million at March 31, 2023. The term debt-to-trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA1 was less than one times Adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the fiscal first quarter. The Company had a return on capital employed1 of 22.0% on an annualized basis for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and return on capital employed are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Conference Call

- Financial Statements Follow -





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales: Products $ 98,337 $ 89,901 Tooling 1,170 691 Total net sales 99,507 90,592 Total cost of sales 81,764 76,085 Gross margin 17,743 14,507 Selling, general and administrative expense 9,668 8,495 Operating income 8,075 6,012 Other income and expense Interest expense 356 541 Net periodic post-retirement benefit (52 ) (31 ) Total other income and expense 304 510 Income before income taxes 7,771 5,502 Income tax expense 1,919 1,638 Net income $ 5,852 $ 3,864 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.46





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) As of March 31, As of 2023 December 31, (unaudited) 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,492 $ 4,183 Accounts receivable, net 52,501 44,261 Inventories, net 25,010 23,871 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,169 8,350 Total current assets 91,172 80,665 Right of use asset 5,037 5,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 81,730 83,267 Goodwill 17,376 17,376 Intangibles, net 7,207 7,619 Other non-current assets 4,259 4,574 Total Assets $ 206,781 $ 198,615 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,205 $ 1,208 Revolving debt - 1,864 Accounts payable 33,244 29,586 Contract liabilities 3,146 1,395 Compensation and related benefits 7,360 9,101 Accrued other liabilities 8,284 7,643 Total current liabilities 53,239 50,797 Other non-current liabilities 3,027 3,516 Long-term debt 22,685 22,986 Post retirement benefits liability 5,097 5,191 Total Liabilities 84,048 82,490 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 84 84 Paid in capital 41,073 40,342 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 3,101 3,053 Treasury stock (29,122 ) (29,099 ) Retained earnings 107,597 101,745 Total Stockholders' Equity 122,733 116,125 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 206,781 $ 198,615





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,852 $ 3,864 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,410 3,125 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 80 - Share-based compensation 731 501 Losses on foreign currency 81 240 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,240 ) (17,031 ) Inventories (1,139 ) (3,270 ) Prepaid and other assets (450 ) 1,502 Accounts payable 4,209 10,407 Accrued and other liabilities 324 (948 ) Post retirement benefits liability (211 ) (47 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,647 (1,657 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,127 ) (2,482 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,127 ) (2,482 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Gross borrowings on revolving loans (35,369 ) (37,444 ) Gross repayment on revolving loans 33,505 37,855 Payments related to the purchase of treasury stock (23 ) - Payment on principal on term loans (324 ) (1,092 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,211 ) (681 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 309 (4,820 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,183 6,146 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,492 $ 1,326 Cash paid for: Interest $ 345 $ 420 Income taxes $ 1,931 $ 2,198 Non cash investing activities: Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable $ 262 $ 513



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Core Molding management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) plant closure costs, and (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Free Cash Flow represents net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and net working capital. Return on capital employed represents earnings before (i) interest expense, net and (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes divided by (i) stockholders' equity and (ii) current and long-term debt. Return on capital employed represents earnings before (i) interest expense, net and (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes divided by (i) stockholders' equity and (ii) current and long-term debt.

We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales, debt-to-trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital Employed because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and Return on Capital Employed, for the periods presented:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended March 2023 2022 Net income $ 5,852 $ 3,864 Provision for income taxes 1,919 1,638 Total other expenses(1) 304 510 Depreciation and amortization 3,390 3,004 Share-based compensation 731 501 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,196 $ 9,517 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales 12.3 % 10.5 % (1)Includes interest expense and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands) Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 2,188 $ 1,319 $ 4,832 $ 5,852 $ 14,191 Provision for income taxes 1,769 1,251 (2,276 ) 1,919 2,663 Total other expenses(1) 428 2,062 418 304 3,212 Depreciation and amortization 2,972 3,170 2,457 3,390 11,989 Share-based compensation 581 623 624 731 2,559 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,938 $ 8,425 $ 6,055 $ 12,196 $ 34,614 Total Outstanding Term Debt as of March 31, 2023 $ 23,890 Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 0.69 (1)Includes interest expense and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost and loss due to the extinguishment of debt





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Return on Capital Employed

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited, in thousands) 2023 2022 Equity $ 122,733 $ 104,397 Structured debt 23,890 29,058 Total structured investment $ 146,623 $ 133,455 Operating income $ 8,075 $ 6,012 Return on capital employed 5.5 % 4.5 % Annualized return on capital employed 22.0 % 18.0 %



