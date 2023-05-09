Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023

WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
04.05.23
18:02 Uhr
14,400 Euro
-0,400
-2,70 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,50015:56
15,00015,40015:55
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 14:26
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Reducing Waste Sent to Landfills

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Subaru of America

Originally published by National Parks Foundation

A multi-year waste reduction initiative funded by NPF and its partners, including Subaru of America, Inc., at three national parks - Yosemite, Grand Teton, and Denali - led to new recycling and composting infrastructure, dedicated staff for educational outreach, and marketing and labeling efforts to decrease contamination in recycling bins. Since its 2015 launch, there has been a 32% reduction in waste sent to landfills, keeping 18 million pounds of waste out of landfills while increasing recycling best practices among visitors.

Continue reading here

Subaru of America, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of National Parks Foundation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753682/Reducing-Waste-Sent-to-Landfills

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
