Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0KES9 | ISIN: US3765461070
12,23212,35416:01
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 14:38
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Investment Corporation's Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 @ 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uw5iUwCa

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416

Contact:

Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 18, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13736838.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749123/Gladstone-Investment-Corporation-Earnings-Call-and-Webcast-Information

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
