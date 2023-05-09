Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's initial Permian Basin well workover program.

Workovers will be completed on a minimum of six producing Willowbend and Millican wells. The goal of the program is to optimize well pump performance, post the recently completed chemical treatments to further enhance well productivity. Since the acquisition of Millican and Willowbend, the Company has raised production five-fold by completing chemical treatments and surface optimizations.

"We're eagerly anticipating the results of the workover program as the majority of our recently acquired wells have been starved of maintenance capital for the majority of their operational lives," stated Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount. "We're optimistic that the workovers will further increase production beyond what was achieved with recent chemical treatments."

Field work is being carried out by the Company's San Antonio, Texas based operations contractor, Petrosaurus Inc. Petrosaurus' in-house developed chemical cleanouts combined with well workovers and new zone perforations are a key part of Wedgemounts's initial plan to grow production from underexploited and underdeveloped light oil formations in central and south Texas.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resources company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of natural resource projects in North America.

