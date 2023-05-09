The brand's industry-leading solutions offer real-time insight and predictive analytics to uplevel in-store operations and help retailers tailor their stores to meet changing consumer preferences

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, is continuing its commitment to helping retailers enhance shopper experiences by offering more powerful data-led insights and capabilities. Today, the brand unveils its newest whitepaper helping retailers better understand which source data can be leveraged to deliver more personalized and satisfying experiences that create loyalty and drive revenue.

"We've learned from working with our retail partners that there's a need to not only know what's happening within their stores, but what shoppers are doing beyond their four walls," said Kim Melvin, head of global marketing and communications at Sensormatic Solutions. "That served as our call to action to find innovative ways to capture data that gives retailers a more complete picture of their shoppers' needs and preferences as well as their operations, a critical initiative for retailers looking to compete in the omnichannel era."

Sensormatic Solutions technologies empower retailers to monitor shopper experience metrics such as abandonment rate, dwell time, and engagement data alongside information related to cross-shopping visits, travel distances, and more. These data streams come together to help retailers:

Build better personas. Using traffic counting, computer vision, behavior analytics, and shopper demographic information alongside customer-provided feedback and sales metrics can help retailers hone their customer profiles for more precise journey mapping.

- Merchandise and map more effectively. Dwell time, abandonment rates, traffic patterns, point-of-sale data, item-level inventory intelligence, and more can all yield insights that take the guesswork out of floor designs and merchandising programs.

- Make sense of competing trends. Having access to a broad scope of location-, region-, and sector-specific source data can help retailers make sense of the noise and understand which trends might affect them and which they can ignore.

- Optimize operations. Inefficiencies and miscommunications in the backroom inevitably spill out to the floor, negatively affecting customer satisfaction. Using operations data to identify and remedy these behind-the-scenes issues can help retailers put their best foot forward.

Sensormatic Solutions portfolio of shopper experience solutions is designed for interoperability and ease-of-deployment. Retailers that want to breathe new life into their shopper journeys can integrate the brand's algorithms into existing sensors, video monitoring, and other systems to uplevel customer experience programs and make the most of prior investments.

To learn more about what it takes to deliver exceptional retail experiences, download Sensormatic Solutions white paper, Creating Experiential Retail Along the Shopper Journey.

