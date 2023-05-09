Wiferion Launches World's First Cloud-Based Optimization Platform for Intelligent Mobile Robot Charging

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Wiferion, an energy solution supplier powering mobile robots and autonomous industrial vehicles through wireless charging, launched the world's first cloud-based solution for smart robot charging, the etaHUB charge optimization platform. The cloud-based etaHUB application helps companies utilize their fleets more efficiently by reducing energy consumption, extending battery life, and increasing the productivity of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) through real-time intelligent charging management.

With its expansion into the North American market this year, Wiferion will debut etaHUB at Automate, May 22-25, 2023, in Detroit.

"Fleet operators are looking to us for ways to help their autonomous vehicles and robots run at optimal efficiency," said Matthieu Ebert, VP of Wiferion North America. "Smart charging is the pivotal next step for scaling automated robots and solutions robustly, and we are able to offer this game-changing intelligent charging solution to North American customers."

Wiferion presented the world's first solution for smart robot charging at LogiMAT.

As the market for mobile robots rapidly expands, fleets are growing larger and are often distributed across a number of sites. Traditional charging solutions do not record energy data or precise live information about each robot, which has long presented challenges for servicing, maintenance and safety. etaHUB functions to optimize use of renewably produced power for production and material handling robots. Smart robot charging can now monitor and optimize the power supply to AGVs and AMRs in four ways:

Accelerate time to market with data insights

Wiferion has integrated its chargers into hundreds of robot platforms. In each of the integrations, Wiferion engineers utilized the system data to speed time to market. eteHUB's _start product incorporates this know-how into alerts and dashboards to get AGVs to market quickly.

etaHUB monitors the state of charge of AGVs and AMRs in real time.

Monitor battery and charger status

etaHUB monitors the charging status of AGVs and AMRs in real time. If an error occurs in the energy system, it appears in the dashboard and through email or SMS notification. Based on comprehensive energy data, the intelligent software forecasts the battery operating life so maintenance or replacement of the battery can be planned at an early stage before robot malfunctions occurs.

Wiferion's solution makes it possible to monitor the energy systems of large robot fleets online.

Adjust charging power and extend battery lifetime

With smart robot charging, the battery operating life can be extended up to 50 percent by intelligently controlling the charging cycles and the charging and discharging rate (C rate). etaHUB reduces the C rate in periods with fewer transport orders to protect the battery and increases the charging rate when a robot must process more orders.

With smart robot charging, the battery operating life can be extended up to 50 percent.

Improve robot charge behavior with dynamic charging

etaHUB provides precise data about the duration of a charging process and tracks when each robot will be at a charging point in the future by delivering dynamic charge levels, allowing the fleet manager to avoid redundant charging times. If the battery temperature is too high, the system communicates with the fleet manager so that the robot can be moved to a safe place.

Through intelligent charging management, etaHUB reduces the energy consumption of mobile robots.

Smart charging also makes it possible to plan the charging times of mobile robots to correspond with times when power costs are lowest. It could be cheaper, for example, to charge batteries at night when the need for power is lower. The intelligent algorithms of the cloud-based etaHUB platform analyze the energy data that Wiferion delivers with its inductive charging systems and batteries. etaHUB extends the battery operating life and increases productivity of the vehicles, reducing the energy consumption and cost of robot fleets - ultimately allowing for more efficient operations.

About Wiferion

Wiferion is the leading supplier of solutions for the mobile wireless power supply for industrial trucks, autonomous guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots. As inductive wireless charging continues to become the standard for mobile robots and industrial e-vehicles, Germany-based Wiferion established a North American subsidiary in Chicago, officially launched in March 2023 during ProMat. The subsidiary allows for shorter delivery times, enhanced onsite services and support, and consulting services for North American companies in need of advanced charging solutions.

Wiferion's etaLINK series of inductive battery charging systems eliminate unnecessary machine downtime and the need for high-maintenance, expensive wired charging. From production logistics, through fulfillment and warehousing, to agriculture and shipping, Wiferion has already sold charging systems in more than 20 countries. The system has been designed into more than 100 different industrial EV and mobile robots, with thousands of units sold globally, including installation in several renowned European and U.S. automotive manufacturing facilities.

