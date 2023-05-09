Seqll Inc.: SeqLL Provides First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BILLERICA, Mass., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. ("SeqLL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SQL; SQLLW), a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services aimed at the development of novel scientific assets and intellectual property, today announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Results and Financial Highlights

Our revenues during the three months ended March 31, 2023, were $0 as compared to revenues of $47,482 during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $47,482, or 100%. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Company had no revenues from product sales, grants or research services as compared to revenue in the same period of 2022 of $47,482 from grants, and no revenues from product sales or research services. The decrease in revenue was due to the fact that the Company does not currently have any active grants under which it is providing services.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0, as compared to gross profit of $47,482 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022, which represented a 100% decrease due to the fact that the Company did not have any revenue-generating transactions in the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Research and development expenses increased by $442,050, or 132%, from $334,670 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, compared to $776,720 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The increase in expenses was a result of our progressive return to research and development activities to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Company expects these expenditures to continue increasing throughout 2023 and beyond as the Company increases research and development efforts.

General and administrative expenses increased by $396,235, or 68%, from $584,872 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to $981,107 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Company performed a detailed evaluation of its inventory and determined that $165,852 of its inventory was obsolete, and as such, expensed the value of the obsolete inventory. No such expense was recognized in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The Company, also, as part of its implementation of ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses, recorded approximately $78,000 of bad debt expense. Additionally, the increase was attributable to increased operating expenses related to the transition to reporting as a public company, including the addition of accounting, legal, insurance and audit related expenses. General and administrative expenditures will continue to increase to support ongoing financial reporting and compliance activities.

The Company recognized $56,267 related to investment income from marketable debt securities of $48,072 and $8,195 for funds in money market accounts, respectively, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The Company did not hold such investments during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recognized $51,816 in net realized and unrealized losses on the marketable equity securities during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The Company did not hold such investments during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

The Company recognized interest expense of $16,806 in the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, representing no change. Interest expense was identical for both periods as there were no changes to the terms of the non-convertible promissory note.

Overall, the net loss increased by $780,412, or 83%, to $1,718,366 as compared to $937,954 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to increased operating expenses during the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.



About True Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS) Technology

SeqLL's collaborators are thoroughly committed to using only our tSMS platform in their scientific research due to its unique RNA and DNA sequencing and related services. Our true single molecule sequencing platform is NGS technology offers maximum flexibility and avoids many of the challenges common for standard NGS approaches. It enables direct sequencing of millions of individual molecules not requiring PCR amplification at any stage of the process and a simple, economical sample prep protocols. Therefore, it captures a precise sample composition, without bias and loss of diversity and rare species. Our tSMS platform is ideally suited for RNA biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments, including challenging applications for the standard NGS platform, such as low quantity, difficult or degraded samples of cell-free DNA, FFPE-isolated nucleic acids, ancient DNA and forensic samples.

About SeqLL, Inc.

SeqLL Inc. ("SeqLL") is a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services in collaborative partnerships aimed at the development of novel scientific assets and intellectual property across multiple "omics" fields. The Company leverages its expertise with its True Single Molecule Sequencing ("tSMS®") platform to empower scientists and researchers with improved genetic tools to better understand the molecular mechanisms of disease that is essential to the continued development of new breakthroughs in genomic medicine, and that hopefully address the critical concerns involved with today's precision medicine. In sum, our experienced team works with our collaborators to develop innovative solutions tailored to the needs of each specific project.

SeqLL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,043,851 $ 2,180,525 Marketable securities 1,531,574 4,036,014 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $24,507 and $6,016 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2,723 21,214 Other receivables - 60,000 Inventory - 165,852 Prepaid expenses 120,900 171,859 Total current assets 6,699,048 6,635,464 Other assets Property and equipment, net 561,750 530,108 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,097,392 1,129,715 Other assets 111,098 118,954 Total assets $ 8,469,288 $ 8,414,241 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 886,122 $ 622,436 Accrued expenses 448,491 495,462 Current portion of operating lease liability 137,478 110,114 Total current liabilities 1,472,091 1,228,012 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liability, less current portion 1,396,345 1,444,343 Non-convertible promissory notes - long-term 1,375,000 1,375,000 Total non-current liabilities 2,771,345 2,819,343 Total liabilities 4,243,436 4,047,355 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 13,886,379 and 11,886,379 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 139 119 Additional paid-in capital 24,434,824 22,853,000 Accumulated deficit (20,227,050 ) (18,508,684 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,939 22,451 Total stockholders' equity 4,225,852 4,366,886 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,469,288 $ 8,414,241









SeqLL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Sales $ - $ - Grant revenue - 47,482 Total revenue - 47,482 Cost of sales - - Gross profit - 47,482 Operating expenses Research and development 776,720 334,670 General and administrative 981,107 584,872 Total operating expenses 1,757,827 919,542 Operating loss (1,757,827 ) (872,060 ) Other (income) and expenses Investment income (56,267 ) - Unrealized gain on equity marketable securities - (54,508 ) Realized loss on equity marketable securities - 106,324 Other income - (2,728 ) Interest expense 16,806 16,806 Net loss (1,718,366 ) (937,954 ) Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on marketable debt securities 17,569 - Less: reclassification adjustment for net gains included in net loss (22,081 ) - Net change (4,512 ) - Total comprehensive loss $ (1,722,878 ) $ (937,954 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 12,886,379 11,886,379







