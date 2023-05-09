One Stop Systems, Inc.: OSS Rigel Edge Supercomputer Receives NVIDIA Certification

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, and a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), has received NVIDIA systems certification for its OSS Rigel Edge Supercomputer.



Rigel is the only edge-certified AI system using four of NVIDIA's powerful GPUs based upon the NVIDIA HGX A100 platform. The Rigel system was thoroughly tested by OSS and evaluated by NVIDIA to ensure it met the NVIDIA-Certified standard for performance, functionality, scalability and security.

According to NVIDIA, accelerated applications are transforming enterprise computing. Enterprises today need a computing infrastructure that provides the performance, reliability, and scalability to deliver cutting-edge products and services, while increasing operational efficiencies. NVIDIA-Certified Systems enable enterprises to confidently deploy hardware solutions that securely and optimally run their modern accelerated workloads-from desktop to data center to edge.

"This highly valued NVIDIA certification for Rigel advances our sales process with key prospects by providing our customers with piece of mind that their AI applications that are based on any NVIDIA-supported framework will operate at the edge-inside land, sea and air vehicles-with similar results to what they expect in the data center," noted OSS chief product officer, Jim Ison. "It reaffirms our exceptional AI workflow performance and the unmatched value we deliver for our customers who demand 'performance without compromise' in rugged applications."

Learn more about how the Rigel Edge supercomputer, and other OSS products, accelerate autonomous trucks, drones, and ships at the XPONENTIAL 2023 conference in Denver, Colorado, being held May 9-11, 2023. The annual international event brings together leaders and end users across industries to discuss today's challenges and solutions with autonomous and uncrewed technology.

The conference is being hosted by AUVSI, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics.

At the event, OSS will showcase its range of specialized high-performance artificial intelligence computing solutions, including customized edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and expansion systems that are being deployed today, in vehicles at the edge. OSS will also demonstrate its unique expertise in high-speed PCIe interconnect and scalable GPU compute systems that are required by the most demanding autonomous applications.

Conference attendees can see Rigel and the full line of OSS systems for AI transportable applications at booth #1708.

OSS products can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com. The company's application engineering and suite of software tools are also available upon request.

About Rigel Edge Supercomputer

Rigel reaches new heights in GPU-accelerated compact edge computing systems, embodying performance without compromise where it counts. It is the first edge product of its kind to use the high-performance NVIDIA HGX A100 four-GPU platform with the latest NVIDIA® NVLink® GPU interconnect and achieve NVIDIA Certification in the Edge product category.

Rigel boasts the most compact air-cooled solution which fits in one-half of 4U rack space, roughly one-half the size of most other air-cooled quad-GPU solutions. The liquid-cooled version of Rigel will reduce that size to one-half of 3U rack space.

The dense form factor makes it ideally suited for deployments in tight spaces required at the edge, such as an equipment bay of autonomous vehicles, within mobile command centers, under seats of helicopters, or in an aircraft equipment bay with two Rigels side-by-side in 4U of rack space.

AI Transportables are differentiated from the traditional edge AI infrastructure in how they deploy the latest highest-speed datacenter-class processing, input/output, networking and storage technologies for operation in harsh and rugged environments. AI Transportables meet stringent, mil-spec requirements for shock and vibration, redundancy, operating temperature ranges, altitude ranges and uninterrupted power.

Additional features and options that deliver performance without compromise include up to 800 Gbps networking by using up to four NVIDIA ConnectX-6 200Gb/s InfiniBand adapters, 64 TB of NVMe flash storage, up to a 64 core AMD EPYC 7003 processor, and an advanced OSS PCIe Gen 4 switched interconnection among these critical components. Rigel also includes the company's U-BMC, a secure, unified management and control module supporting Redfish industry-standard specifications, with an easy-to-use interface to all the system resources, as well as externally attached OSS expansion options such as additional GPUs, networking, I/O and NVMe storage.

In AI Transportable edge applications, power is critical. Rigel supports a flexible power subsystem including single and three phase AC and DC inputs enabling a wide range of ground station and vehicle-supplied power.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding 'edge.' It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the commercial and government markets.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the availability of OSS products at AUVSI, fitness of the Rigel solution for specific military or edge AI applications, the accuracy of the NVIDIA Certified product listing, or the applications for which the Rigel systems are or may be deployed. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except to the extent required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

NVIDIA, NVIDIA HGX, NVLink and NVIDIA-Certified Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation.

