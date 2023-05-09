The news highlights the urgent need for more consistent, wide scale detection of the disease at an early stage

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) ("the Company" or "Cognetivity") is pleased to note Eli Lilly & Co.'s results for its experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease, which demonstrated slowing the progress of the disease in a final-stage trial, paving the way for the company to apply for US approval. The drug, donanemab, slowed the disease by 35% over a year and a half in a trial of 1,182 patients with early-stage Alzheimer's. The results represent the second time Alzheimer's was slowed in a final-stage trial by a drug that clears a brain protein called amyloid.

The success means patients and their caregivers could soon have another therapy shown to slow the disease alongside Eisai Co.'s Leqembi, which was approved in January. This announcement aligns with an ongoing successful clinical deployment of CognICA Platform in monitoring Cognitive Performance in Alzheimer's patients receiving disease-modifying therapy targeting beta amyloid.



Lilly's donanemab trial also looked at a population of 552 patients who were deemed to be at a greater level of disease severity based on brain scans. When that group was combined with the larger, less acute population, the drug showed less impressive results, slowing the progress of the disease by 22% over 18 months. This further highlights the vital importance of early detection and diagnosis, another huge unmet need when it comes to tackling Alzheimer's disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia who are not diagnosed is a significant concern. In fact, WHO estimates that approximately 50% of people with dementia worldwide are not diagnosed or are not aware of their diagnosis, so are unable to benefit from treatment.



On the Lilly results, Dr Richard Oakley, Associate Director of Research at Alzheimer's Society, said: "Promisingly, the trial demonstrated a 40% slowing in decline of everyday activities such as driving, doing hobbies and managing finances. We need decisions as quickly as possible from the regulators. But that's not the end of the story - we can't end up in a situation where there are new drugs being approved but people can't get access to them early in their dementia journey when they work best - we need more accurate, earlier dementia diagnosis."

This is an area in which Cognetivity's technology is proving to be a game changer. Through the agreement with MS&AD, the ability to screen for early cognitive decline at a large scale has for the first time become a reality, helping to ensure that early signs of disease are detected routinely, when people can be helped and are still functional.

Dr Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity Neurosciences commented: "We are absolutely delighted to see these results as it gives hope to millions of people affected by this devastating disease." He added: "What this highlights even further is the urgent need for early detection of diseases like Alzheimer's to be scaled across the world, which is exactly what we are enabling with our agreement with MS&AD, a major health insurance provider in Japan, and which we hope to continue to roll out across the world."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognetivity is a technology company that has developed a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial, and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to test the performance of large areas of the brain to help detect early signs of cognitive dysfunction. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East, with regulatory approval in other regions expected in 2023.

For more information, please visit: website: www.cognetivity.com or contact: info@cognetivity.com

