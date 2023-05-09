Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
WKN: 850875 | ISIN: US4404521001 | Ticker-Symbol: HO7
Tradegate
09.05.23
15:50 Uhr
36,930 Euro
-0,020
-0,05 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,99037,06016:19
36,99037,06016:19
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 15:38
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: How Hormel Applies Cultural Anthropology to Fuel Inclusive Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / When you think of cultural anthropologists, do you picture them working for a food company?

It makes perfect sense once you meet Tanya Rodriguez of Hormel Foods. Tanya, whose official title is Senior Human Experience Research Manager, uses ethnography and storytelling to uncover diverse consumer insights. By identifying product pain points and uncovering consumer's desires, she guides Hormel teams on renovating existing products or creating new ones to improve consumer food experiences. As a former social worker, Tanya is also a fierce advocate for food equity and food sovereignty.

We invited Tanya to speak about the nature of her role and how learning directly from consumers impacts Hormel's food while ensuring products reflect equity and representation.

Listen for insights on how a cultural anthropologist:

  • Evokes understanding of and improves equity to lower-income consumers
  • Inspires product innovation that drives inclusion
  • Advocates for the emerging needs of consumers

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753705/How-Hormel-Applies-Cultural-Anthropology-to-Fuel-Inclusive-Innovation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.