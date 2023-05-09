Far surpassing the competition's limit of 80 people per room, the pioneering metaverse platform now allows up to 1000 users to connect in the same scene, regardless of their device

Virtway, a Spanish company at the forefront of metaverse technology, announced today that it has smashed the record for concurrent users in a B2B metaverse with its latest app release of Virtway Events.

First launched in 2018, Virtway Events makes it easy for organizations and business professionals alike to host productive and entertaining virtual events. While the platform has consistently been able to connect groups of 400 people, with its latest version, they can now reach 1000 in the same room. This expanded capacity allows for a more immersive and interactive experience.

"Despite the ongoing confusion around the metaverse concept, we have been at the forefront of developing and selling this technology for the past 5 years. Our record-breaking features represent a major milestone for our platform and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable companies to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape. With our metaverse technology, the possibilities are limitless, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in this exciting new frontier." Jose Antonio Tejedor, CEO, Virtway.

Virtway has worked with all types of clients, from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 100 companies.

Accenture, one of Virtway's most loyal clients, has worked with the company repeatedly over the years. According to Damián Martínez, the Research Director at Accenture Iberia, "I highly recommend Virtway Events to anyone looking for a cutting-edge metaverse company that can deliver exceptional virtual experiences. Their professionalism, creativity, and commitment to innovation make them a valuable partner for any organization seeking to enhance their virtual presence."

About Virtway

Virtway is a B2B B2B2C metaverse platform that has been offering immersive virtual environments for businesses and organizations worldwide since 2018. With over 700,000 downloads and clients in 28 countries, Virtway provides a wide range of services and subscription options to apply its technology to conferences, training, education, exhibitions fairs, e-commerce and customer engagement.

