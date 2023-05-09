Sinequa to present new generative AI and neural search capabilities at PTC LiveWorx 2023

Enterprise Search leader Sinequa has added new capabilities to its Search Cloud platform that enable manufacturers and engineers to easily and reliable discover, generate and reuse information and insights throughout the product lifecycle and digital thread. Sinequa will present its AI-enabled search and insight engine for manufacturers including the most comprehensive set of product lifecycle search connectors available in the market today, at PTC LiveWorx 2023 PTC's premier annual technology conference being held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, May 15-18.

According to Peter Bilello, President CEO at CIMdata, "Accessing and leveraging knowledge in multiple systems has always been a challenge for manufacturers. The information that engineers need is often spread across multiple corporate systems (e.g., PDM/PLM, ERP, MES, MRO, SDM, supplier catalogs, test results, and operational data) and dozens of 'personal' systems (e.g., meeting notes, spreadsheets, presentations, customer feedback, etc.). Sinequa's Search Cloud provides an innovative approach to access this information easily and in context, allowing engineers to make informed decisions."

Built for large-scale industrial data and content, Sinequa's platform now combines Neural Search and Microsoft Azure Open AI Service with industry leading Large Language Models (LLM) -- the same technology underpinning ChatGPT. Engineering teams gain fast, accurate, unified search and insight generation across projects, products and parts within an organizations' design, supply chain, manufacturing, and services processes. Powerful question-answering capabilities and automated summaries help streamline workflows, collaboration, and improve decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

According to Xavier Pornain, Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing at Sinequa, "Sinequa Search Cloud is an essential component of digital threads that manufacturers have envisioned for many years. Sinequa's AI-powered search connects the data across disparate systems, making relevant information discoverable and actionable. Now, powerful capabilities combine Sinequa's Neural Search with industry-leading generative AI models, backed by inherent strengths in the security, scale, and reliability of Azure. Manufacturers can accelerate innovation, improve workforce and customer satisfaction, and finally achieve operational excellence."

Sinequa breakout sessions and demonstrations at LiveWorx include:

IgniteTalx session PL1880I May 17th at 3:00pm: Why AI-Powered Search is a Critical Part of Product Lifecycle Management presented by Alana Cento, Director of Product Marketing at Sinequa.

Join this session in the PLM track to learn how Sinequa's Search Cloud unifies digital thread data that lives across disparate systems and makes relevant information discoverable across product lifecycle functions. Learn how engineers use Sinequa to gain a 360-degree view of projects, products, and parts to discover and reuse insights that accelerate innovation and deliver high-quality products and projects on time and within budget.

Product Demonstrations: Design Engineering, Sinequa Neural Search with ChatGPT

Stop by Sinequa booth #509 at LiveWorx to experience the Sinequa Search Cloud combining Neural Search with generative AI capabilities in a new conversational interface for finding and generating data-driven insights. Built-in enterprise-grade Azure security and secure connectors ensure reliability and insights with unmatched relevance. With hundreds of pre-built connectors to leading ERP, CAD, and PLM applications, including PTC Windchill, Sinequa enables users to unlock greater value from their data.

Global manufacturing leaders such as Airbus, Alstom, NASA, Siemens, Volkswagen, and others across aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial engineering, technology, and other industry sectors trust Sinequa to make all information findable and actionable by employees and customers for new insights and faster decision-making across the product life cycle.

About Sinequa

Sinequa enables organizations of all sizes to put their content to work through the Sinequa Search Cloud. Customers trust the Search Cloud to connect, organize, and enrich all their content, learn from employee interactions, and present contextually relevant information with every search. Employees are empowered with the knowledge, expertise, and insights needed to make fast, informed decisions. Sinequa helps customers accelerate innovation, reduce duplicate work, foster real-time collaboration, and increase productivity. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.

