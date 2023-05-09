Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Seafire AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (53/23)

On request of Seafire AB (publ), 556540-7615, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted
the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from May 11,
2023. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 42,846,569 shares.



Short Name:           SEAF          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0009779796      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         176011         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 42,846,569       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
