Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Seafire AB (256/23)

At the request of Seafire AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from May 11, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Lat day of trading will be on May 10, 2023. Short name: SEAF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009779796 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 176011 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.