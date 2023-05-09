Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
WKN: A0X94X | ISIN: SE0001384850 | Ticker-Symbol: 99B
Frankfurt
09.05.23
10:20 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
09.05.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (257/23)

At the request of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals
Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 10, 2023. 



Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO8
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   QUIA TO8               
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019912809             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  292736                
------------------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 0,03              
           2 option right gives the right to subscribe for 
           1 new share in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: September 15, 2023 - September 29, 2023.     
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   September 26, 2023                
-----------------------------------------------------------------------





Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO9
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   QUIA TO9               
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019912817             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  292737                
------------------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 0,05              
           2 option right gives the right to subscribe for 
           1 new share in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: March 15, 2024 - March 29, 2024.         
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   March 26, 2024                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
