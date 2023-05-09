Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (257/23)

At the request of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 10, 2023. Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO8 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: QUIA TO8 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0019912809 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 292736 ------------------------------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, SEK 0,03 2 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 15, 2023 - September 29, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 26, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO9 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: QUIA TO9 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0019912817 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 292737 ------------------------------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, SEK 0,05 2 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 15, 2024 - March 29, 2024. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 26, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.