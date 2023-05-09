Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Announces New Master of Botanicals For BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and MARTINI

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Family-owned spirits company Bacardi has a new Master of Botanicals for its world-famous BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin and MARTINI® vermouth brands, as it announces the promotion of Alessandro Garneri to the prestigious role. Alessandro takes the reins from industry-legend, Ivano Tonutti, who will retire this year following an incredible career at Bacardi spanning more than 33 years.

An expert agronomist, Alessandro has been part of the Bacardi team for more than 17 years. He has headed up the company's Global Botanicals Center in Geneva since 2017, taking a leading role in installing cutting-edge technology at the plant, as well as pushing boundaries on sustainable sourcing and the latest product innovations in the Bacardi portfolio of premium spirits.

"Alessandro is the perfect example of our focus on nurturing talent and growing careers at Bacardi," says Dave Ingram, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Bacardi Limited. "After training for years for this role, he has everything it takes to be an incredible Master of Botanicals who will continue to lead the industry in sustainable sourcing of ingredients."

In his new role, Alessandro is responsible for overseeing the field-to-bottle journey of every botanical used to craft MARTINI and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, as well as for ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower liqueur, NOILLY PRAT® vermouth and BÉNÉDECTINE® liqueur - ensuring the consistent quality and flavor of each. All of this in a milestone year for MARTINI, as the brand celebrates its 160th anniversary.

"It's an honor to become the Master of Botanicals for such iconic and well-loved brands," comments Alessandro Garneri. "I have been passionate about science, the natural world and technology for as long as I can remember, and I feel privileged to be able to pursue those passions through my work. As a family-owned company, Bacardi does the right thing when it comes to sourcing and I'm excited to continue that legacy, creating a blueprint for others in the industry to follow."

For more than six years, Alessandro has trained under Ivano Tonutti, an industry expert who has shared his knowledge and experience on every element of the botanicals business to ensure a seamless transition.

Working closely with Anne Brock, Master Distiller for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and Beppe Musso, Master Blender for MARTINI, Ivano's work is behind the signature flavor of countless successful innovations for Bacardi, now enjoyed by consumers around the world - from super premium gin, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru, to the pioneering MARTINI Non-Alcoholic aperitivo.

Ivano and his team have spent decades building strong relationships with, and giving back to, the farmers and suppliers of the company's botanicals - looking after their wellbeing and investing in sustainable farming practices to help protect the environment and their livelihoods for generations to come.

Ivano has also overseen numerous landmark sustainability milestones for Bacardi. Last year the company announced 100% of the wineries for the entire MARTINI portfolio are certified sustainable, while BOMBAY SAPPHIRE became the first major gin brand to be made with 100% sustainably sourced botanicals.

Dave adds, "Ivano's contribution to our business cannot be overstated. During his three decades with Bacardi, his expertise, energy and leadership have transformed the way we source, extract flavor from and ensure the quality of our beautiful botanicals. Everyone at Bacardi joins me in wishing Ivano a very happy and healthy retirement and in saying a huge thank you to him for his incredible impact on our business and the industry."

As he begins his retirement later this year, Ivano will continue to work closely with Bacardi as an expert advisor, supporting advocacy efforts and sharing his knowledge and expertise for the years to come.

"I am immensely proud of the legacy I leave behind at Bacardi," comments Ivano Tonutti, Master of Botanicals, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and MARTINI. "Every day of my 33-year career at Bacardi, I have been able to use my curiosity, my passion and my drive to protect the planet and to have a real impact on the way we source our ingredients and care for those who grow our botanicals. It's been an incredible journey and I look forward to seeing Bacardi continue to take huge strides in this space in the years to come."

Through its extensive Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program, Good Spirited, Bacardi has set itself ambitious targets on sourcing, including a goal of sourcing 100% of its key ingredients from sustainably certified suppliers by 2025. Find out more about the sustainability commitments of Bacardi and its vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com/esg/.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately-held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 161 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets.

