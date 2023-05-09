Social Media Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 54.03 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Social Media Analytics Market Size By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Organizations), By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Application (Competitive Intelligence, Sales & marketing management), By Vertical (Healthcare, IT & Telecom), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Social Media Analytics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Social Media Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.43% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 7.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 54.03 Billion by the end of the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Social Media Analytics Market"
202 - Pages
126 - Tables
37 - Figures
Social Media Analytics Market to Witness Exponential Growth Due to Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Digital Technologies
Social media analytics involve gathering insights from social media platforms that can be used for decision-making. Social media analytics provide an in-depth analysis of the social aspects of consumers. It also significantly boosts the revenue for any business. It can also reduce the spending on customer services, increase customer loyalty, and get customer feedback on services and products. Because of such insights, any business can get an exponential competitive advantage. Insights such as the way customers use any product or service and the issues they face can be derived from social media analytics. Various tweets, blogs, comments, and complaints can be used for gaining these insights. It can also be used to introduce solutions based on customer feedback.
The global social media analytics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing use of social media platforms globally. With the increasing market penetration of smartphones and other digital technologies, the market for social media analytics is expanding. Social media platforms are being used for applications such as communication, business, advertising, etc. With the increasing use of cloud-based services, the market for social media analytics is estimated to generate higher revenue during the forecast period.
The key players in the social media analytics market are SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems, Salesforce, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Sysomos, Brandwatch, Simply Measured, Gooddata, Oracle Corporation, Netbase, and Talkwalker. These players are focusing on key development strategies such as product benchmarking and SWOT analysis to enhance their market position. Furthermore, they are also focusing on market ranking analysis to increase their market share.
In conclusion, the social media analytics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing market penetration of smartphones and other digital technologies globally. The key players in the market are focusing on key development strategies such as product benchmarking and SWOT analysis to enhance their market position and increase their market share.
Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Social Media Analytics Market into Analytics Type, Organization Size, Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Vertical, And Geography.
- Social Media Analytics Market, by Analytics Type
- Descriptive Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
- Diagnostic Analytics
- Social Media Analytics Market, by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Organizations
- Social Media Analytics Market, by Component
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Support and maintenance services
- Consulting Services
- Social Media Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Social Media Analytics Market, by Application
- Competitive Intelligence
- Sales and marketing management
- Public safety and law enforcement
- Customer experience management
- Risk management and fraud detection
- Others
- Social Media Analytics Market, by Vertical
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- IT and Telecom
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Transportations and Logistics
- Retail and e-commerce
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
- Social Media Analytics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
