Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares

9 May 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares

The Board of Directors of Convatec proposed a final dividend of 4.330 cents per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 ("Final Dividend"), subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2023. The Final Dividend is to be paid on 25 May 2023 to shareholders on the share register as at 11 April 2023. On 9 March 2023, the Company announced that a scrip dividend would be made available for the Final Dividend, allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares. The calculation price for the scrip dividend was announced on 17 April 2023.

It is confirmed that, subject to the Final Dividend being approved at the Annual General Meeting, 1,717,549 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each will be allotted and issued by the Company on 25 May 2023 to those shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative. The shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading.

Following the issue of shares under the scrip dividend scheme in respect of the Final Dividend, the Company's issued share capital will be 2,045,589,597 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. Dealings in the shares issued under the scrip dividend scheme are expected to commence on 25 May 2023.

Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at www.convatecgroup.com/investors.

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

