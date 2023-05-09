First Patent Granted to Auditoria.AI for Groundbreaking Natural Language and AI Applications

The Landmark Patent Paves the Way for Intelligent Finance using Generative AI to Streamline Finance and Accounting Workflows

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / AUDITORIA.AI, the pioneer in automated intelligent apps for finance, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company Patent US 11,615,110 described as systems and methods for unifying formats and adaptively automating the processing of business records data, the core functionality of the Auditoria SmartFlow Platform.

Auditoria has created the industry's first ERP-centric, artificial intelligence-enabled platform to automate tasks, analytics, and responses for simple and complex financial tasks to power the next generation of accounting automation. Auditoria's SmartFlow Platform uses the industry's richest Natural Language Processing (NLP) semantic libraries, allowing non-technical finance business users to instruct the Auditoria SmartBots to perform a range of tasks and communicate to internal and external stakeholders using natural language.

"We are incredibly proud to announce that we have been awarded our first patent for advanced natural language technologies and AI in enterprise business processes," announced Rohit Gupta, CEO and Founder of Auditoria. AI. "With our focus on the finance team, we bring innovation to an area that needs it most. This patent award is a major milestone for our company, and it validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in this space."

Auditoria's natural language processing capabilities described in the patent are built on an ephemeral cloud-native workflow engine that seamlessly scales across hundreds of thousands of nodes capable of executing various tasks concurrently in the back office. The intent detection process utilizes natural language processing as part of the matching to determine the email's purpose, such as sending or receiving information or disputing an issue.

The patent describes the connections to ERP applications, collaboration, email systems, and other applications with powerful automation capabilities that streamline various back-office functions while aggregating data and reconciling it back into the systems of record. These connections allow the Auditoria.AI SmartBots to understand the intent and translate requests into actionable sequenced processes that they execute on behalf of the business user, taking over many of the repetitive and clerical processes from the finance staff.

"Our patented technology represents a significant leap forward for businesses seeking to streamline their financial operations and gain deeper insights into their data," said Adina Simu, Chief Product and Commercial Officer and Founder. "With natural language processing and machine learning capabilities, our platform enables users to quickly and easily analyze financial data, identify patterns and anomalies, and make informed decisions that drive growth and success."

With a built-in data abstraction layer, Auditoria's SmartFlow Platform ensures universal data and object abstraction that supports various mappable ERP fields, including vendors, invoices, payments, customers, suppliers, and ledger entries. The central integration platform orchestrates a collection of business data from various sources and performs tasks using the business data to provide services in an automated, hands-off manner.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, OCR, and advanced RPA, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights.

Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Workday, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, SAP, Coupa, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Bill, Conga, collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and RPA platforms such as Microsoft Power Automate.

To experience the power of Auditoria SmartBots, request a demo today: https://info.auditoria.ai/request-a-demo

Media Contact:

Meaghan McGrath

York IE

meaghan@york.ie

SOURCE: Auditoria

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753435/First-Patent-Granted-to-AuditoriaAI-for-Groundbreaking-Natural-Language-and-AI-Applications