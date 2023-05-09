The African Development Bank (AfDB) is seeking consultants to conduct technical due diligence for four storage-connected solar projects in Mauritius.The AfDB has issued a tender to seek consultants to conduct technical due diligence for four solar projects to be connected to battery storage. The four projects will have a combined capacity of 100 MW and will be constructed by independent power producers, the tender document says, without providing further technical or financial details. Interested consultants have until May 19 to submit their offers. In April, Landscope Mauritius, a government-owned ...

