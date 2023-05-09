DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Acute Ischemic Stroke Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth at a CAGR of 10.6% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

The dynamics of the acute ischemic stroke (AIS) market are anticipated to change during the forecast period (2023-2032) owing to the improved knowledge of stroke pathophysiology, awareness of symptoms, and developments in acute stroke care in the last two decades, which are increasing the demand for better diagnosis and treatment options for acute ischemic stroke.
DelveInsight's Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute ischemic stroke emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report
- As per DelveInsight analysis, the acute ischemic stroke market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2022.
- According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed incident acute ischemic stroke cases in the 7MM were approximately 1.6 million in 2022.
- Leading acute ischemic stroke companies such as Acticor Biotech, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Genentech, Inc., Athersy, Healios K.K., NoNO Inc., Bayer, ZZ Biotech, Biogen Inc., Revalesio Corporation, AbbVie, TrueBinding, Inc, Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel acute ischemic stroke drugs that can be available in the acute ischemic stroke market in the coming years.
- The promising acute ischemic stroke therapies in the pipeline include Glenzocimab (ACT017), DM199, LT3001, Milvexian, Tenecteplase, Invimestrocel (HLCM051), Nerinetide, Asundexian (BAY2433334), 3K3A-APC, BIIB131 (TMS-007), BIIB093 (IV Glibenclamide; CIRARA), RNS60, Elezanumab (ABT-555), TB006, Scp776, and others.
- In December 2022, Acticor Biotech updated the type C meeting with the FDA. The company intends to pursue a discussion with the FDA about its clinical development program.
- In June 2022, Acticor Biotech announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had granted a new patent that strengthens Acticor Biotech's patent portfolio. It protects the use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases in Europe until 2036.
- In November 2021, Acticor Biotech announced that the US FDA had provided clearance for the initiation of a clinical trial in the US with glenzocimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody fragment, for use in patients with AIS.
- In May 2021, the US FDA accepted the company's IND application for Phase II/III study of DM199 to treat patients with AIS.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Overview
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a stroke occurs when a blood artery that provides oxygen and nutrients to the brain becomes clogged by a clot or bursts. Brain cells die when they are deprived of the necessary blood. Acute ischemic stroke symptoms vary according to the intensity and location of the stroke in the brain. Acute ischemic stroke is characterized by sudden onset numbness or weakness in an arm or leg, facial droop, difficulties speaking or comprehending speech, disorientation, balance or coordination problems, and loss of vision. Stroke severity can be classified using NIHSS scores: extremely severe: >25; severe: 15-24; mild to moderately severe: 5-14; mild: 1-5. Acute ischemic stroke is diagnosed mainly by history and physical examination. Key characteristics to consider include difficulties speaking, specific neurological impairments, and an altered degree of consciousness.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Epidemiology Segmentation
DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 1.6 million diagnosed incident cases of acute ischemic stroke in the 7MM in 2022.
As per DelveInsight's epidemiology model, acute ischemic stroke is seen more among males than in females in the 7MM. However, in the US, more females are affected by AIS than males.
The acute ischemic stroke market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Total Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosed Incident Cases
- Acute Ischemic Stroke Gender-specific Cases
- Acute Ischemic Stroke Age-specific Cases
- Acute Ischemic Stroke Type-specific Cases
Acute Ischemic Stroke Treatment Market
Currently, the medical approach to acute ischemic stroke treatment focuses on treating the acute phase to slow the progression of the ischemia, followed by an effort at revascularization and reperfusion of the brain parenchyma. Further acute ischemic stroke treatment includes minimizing the ischemia-induced damage, neuronal cell death, and the ensuing metabolic cascade generated by the sudden reperfusion. This includes neuroprotective techniques as well as a pharmaceutical approach to lowering inflammation. Finally, acute ischemic stroke treatment focuses on rehabilitation, slowing the progression of vascular disease, and preventing future strokes.
Currently, just one medicine, alteplase, is approved, and around 70% of people are ineligible for the therapy. Furthermore, EVT, a mechanical thrombectomy for clot removal, is approved but only for patients with major artery blockage. Despite these groundbreaking developments, there is still a significant unmet need among NIHSS 6 score patients and patients who are ineligible for IV tPA and EVT due to time constraints and other factors. Furthermore, the stroke burden has not decreased considerably; one reason for this tendency could be the increasing number of individuals with stroke risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Nonetheless, the present pipeline includes promising medicines with a larger administration window that suits the demands of ineligible individuals.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapies and Key Companies
- Glenzocimab (ACT017): Acticor Biotech
- DM199: DiaMedica Therapeutics
- LT3001: Lumosa Therapeutics
- Milvexian: Bristol Myers Squibb/Janssen Pharmaceutical
- Tenecteplase: Genentech, Inc.|Roche Canada
- Invimestrocel (HLCM051): Athersys|Healios K.K.
- Nerinetide: NoNO Inc.
- Asundexian (BAY2433334): Bayer
- 3K3A-APC: ZZ Biotech
- BIIB131 (TMS-007): Biogen Inc.
- BIIB093 (IV Glibenclamide; CIRARA): Biogen, Inc.
- RNS60: Revalesio Corporation
- Elezanumab (ABT-555): AbbVie
- TB006: TrueBinding, Inc.
- Scp776: Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics
The acute ischemic stroke market is expected to show positive growth in the coming years due to factors such as improved knowledge of stroke pathophysiology, awareness of symptoms, and developments in acute stroke care in the last two decades. Aside from acute ischemic stroke therapy for individuals who are ineligible for tPA or mechanical thrombectomy, certain therapies for secondary prevention of non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke are being developed. Asundexian (Bayer) and milvexian (Bristol Myers Squibb) are two examples. Furthermore, glenzocimab and 3K3A-APC are being developed as supplements to the existing course of care. Moreover, the future of the acute ischemic stroke market offers tremendous potential, with a robust acute ischemic stroke pipeline attempting to target the underserved acute ischemic stroke market. Furthermore, various organizations actively strive to disseminate information and raise awareness about such disorders. As there are fewer acute ischemic stroke therapy choices, the acute ischemic stroke market will grow in the coming years.
However, several factors are impeding the growth of the acute ischemic stroke market. EVT therapy is only available to a subset of acute ischemic stroke patients with major vascular blockage. Most AIS patients are ineligible for treatment because IV rtPA therapy only has 3-4 hours of the therapeutic window. Furthermore, stroke assessment and treatment delays may result in poorer patient outcomes. Moreover, ischemic stroke patients have a high rate of mortality and morbidity. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the acute ischemic stroke market growth.
Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2019-2032
Coverage
7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
Base Year
2019
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market CAGR
10.6 %
Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Size in 2022
USD 1.3 Billion
Key Acute Ischemic Stroke Companies
Acticor Biotech, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Genentech, Inc., Athersy, Healios K.K., NoNO Inc., Bayer, ZZ Biotech, Biogen Inc., Revalesio Corporation, AbbVie, TrueBinding, Inc, Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Pipeline Acute Ischemic StrokeTherapies
Glenzocimab (ACT017), DM199, LT3001, Milvexian, Tenecteplase, Invimestrocel (HLCM051), Nerinetide, Asundexian (BAY2433334), 3K3A-APC, BIIB131 (TMS-007), BIIB093 (IV Glibenclamide; CIRARA), RNS60, Elezanumab (ABT-555), TB006, Scp776, and others
Scope of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Ischemic Stroke current marketed and emerging therapies
- Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Ischemic Stroke Drugs
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Acute Ischemic Stroke Market Access and Reimbursement
