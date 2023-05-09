DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index, Name and Replication Method Changes - 12/06/2023

-- Benchmark, Name and Replication Method Changes

Please note that on June 12th, 2023, Amundi will switch the benchmarks and change the names and the replication methodologies of the following funds:

-- Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF

-- Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, the new benchmarks and the new replication methodologies, detailed byshare-classes and tickers, that will be effective as of June 12th, 2023 (at the open).

Current Current Current Current New New New New ISIN Tickers ShareClass Index Index Replication Share-Class Name Index Name Index Replication Name Name Ticker Methodology Ticker Method CC1U LN Amundi Amundi MSCI MSCI China Tech MSCI China MSCI Synthetic China Tech ESG IMI All Share Physical LU1681044050 China H MSCHHNU Replication Screened UCITS Stock Connect ESG MXCTIAEF Replication CC1G LN UCITS ETF Index ETF USD Acc Filtered Index - USD (C) Amundi CWEU LN MSCI World MSCI Amundi Global Energy World Synthetic BioEnergy ESG Bloomberg Physical LU1681046188 Energy NDWUENR Replication Screened UCITS BioEnergy ESG BBIOEN Replication UCITS ETF Index ETF USD Acc Index CWEG LN - USD (C)

