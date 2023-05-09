Anzeige
Dow Jones News
09.05.2023 | 17:22
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index, Name and Replication Method Changes - 12/06/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index, Name and Replication Method Changes - 12/06/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CC1U;CC1G;CWEU;CWEG) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index, Name and Replication Method Changes - 12/06/2023 09-May-2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Benchmark, Name and Replication Method Changes

Please note that on June 12th, 2023, Amundi will switch the benchmarks and change the names and the replication methodologies of the following funds:

-- Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF

-- Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, the new benchmarks and the new replication methodologies, detailed byshare-classes and tickers, that will be effective as of June 12th, 2023 (at the open). 

Current  Current Current Current   New       New        New   New 
 ISIN     Tickers ShareClass Index  Index  Replication Share-Class Name Index Name     Index  Replication 
            Name    Name  Ticker Methodology                   Ticker  Method 
 
        CC1U LN Amundi                 Amundi MSCI   MSCI China Tech 
            MSCI China MSCI      Synthetic  China Tech ESG  IMI All Share        Physical 
 LU1681044050           China H MSCHHNU Replication Screened UCITS  Stock Connect ESG MXCTIAEF Replication 
        CC1G LN UCITS ETF Index            ETF USD Acc   Filtered Index 
            - USD (C) 
 
            Amundi 
        CWEU LN MSCI World MSCI            Amundi Global 
            Energy   World      Synthetic  BioEnergy ESG  Bloomberg          Physical 
 LU1681046188           Energy NDWUENR Replication Screened UCITS  BioEnergy ESG   BBIOEN  Replication 
            UCITS ETF Index            ETF USD Acc   Index 
        CWEG LN - USD (C)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1681044050, LU1681044050, LU1681046188, LU1681046188 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CC1U;CC1G;CWEU;CWEG 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 242488 
EQS News ID:  1628353 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628353&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
