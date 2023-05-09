Orosur Mining Inc Announces Directors Purchase of Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX-V/AIM:OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company") announces that on Friday, 5th May 2023 and today (9th May 2023), Brad George, CEO of the Company acquired 150,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares"), Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, acquired 60,000 Common Shares and Joaquin Sarroca, Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary, acquired 60,000 Common Shares.
Following these transactions, Brad George holds 312,000 Common Shares, representing 0.17 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, Louis Castro holds 205,000 Common Shares representing 0.11 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Joaquin Sarroca holds 110,344 Common Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX.V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. It has discontinued operations in Uruguay
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
1. Brad George
2. Louis Castro
3. Joaquin L. Sarroca
2.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Position / status
1. CEO
2. Executive Chairman
3. Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Orosur Mining Inc.
b)
LEI
213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
c)
Description of the financial instrument
Common shares of no par value each
ISIN: CA6871961059
d)
Nature of the transaction
1, 2 and 3: Purchase of shares
e)
Price(s) and volume(s)
f)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
See above.
g)
Date of the transaction
1: 5 May 2023; 2(a): 5 May 2023 and 2(b): 9 May 2023 and 3: 9 May 2023
h)
Place of the transaction
1 and 2(a) and 2(b) AIM. 3 at TSX.V
