A number of entities, including the investment unit of TotalEnergies, are interested in the planned sale of Akuo, according to French media reports.From pv magazine France French renewables developer Akuo said earlier this year that it had started looking for a strategic partner, when it hired three banks - Nomura, Rothschild & Co, and Natixis Partners - to assess potential takeover offers. Several investment funds, including the investment arm of French energy giant TotalEnergies, have reportedly expressed interest, according to a recent report in L'Informé. Earlier this year, the founders of ...

