New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust Plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590

QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8

9 May 2023

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 30 April 2023, it had investments in the below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest not more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds:

Issuer Type of Holding

Worsley Investors Limited Ordinary Shares

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited Ordinary Shares

JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC Ordinary Shares

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

