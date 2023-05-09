Anzeige
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8 09-May-2023 / 16:04 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Star Investment Trust Plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590

QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8

9 May 2023

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 30 April 2023, it had investments in the below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest not more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds:

Issuer Type of Holding

Worsley Investors Limited Ordinary Shares

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited Ordinary Shares

JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC Ordinary Shares

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  242489 
EQS News ID:  1628415 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628415&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 11:04 ET (15:04 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
