Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the delivery of new flower SKUs to the OCS. West Island subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture has forwarded along with other flower products, its first shipment of OUESTTM brand pre-rolls to the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS").

West Island is entering the Ontario pre-roll market with a new one gram blunt of its popular Platinum Cake flower. Platinum Cake is a premium, high THC flower has been a very successful SKU for West Island. The introduction of a pre-rolled option will make the product available to a whole new audience. West Island is also introducing a new variety sampler pack, the Heavy Hitter Trio, a three pack of high THC and high terpene 0.5 gram pre-rolls. Included in the three pack are Platinum Cake, Grandpa's Stash-Banjo and Gelatti Kush for a mix of indica and sativa samples. Other approved SKU's are 7 gram units of the high THC and terpene rich Gelatti Kush and Oreoz strains.

West Island CEO, Boris Ziger states, "West Island continues to build on the success of the OUESTTM brand premium craft cannabis Ontario. At THC levels of over 30 percent, the new strains add complexity to the mix of products available from OUESTTM and are sure excite our audience."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com.

