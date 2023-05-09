Aedifica NV/SA: Annual General Meeting of 9 May 2023

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the Annual General Meeting of 9 May 2023.
Attachments
- Press release EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a330cac-2f28-4a34-aee4-0e148654ace0)
- Communiqué de presse FR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55c5fc7c-f6b0-460d-a84f-1ab161519e2a)
- Persbericht NL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b71a84a4-5fbd-4dc9-a7de-df63fa1a7627)