Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc was held on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 23 March 2023 were passed.

The poll results on each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS: 1. To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon) 96,899,865 99.98 23,189 0.02 96,923,054 56,641 2. To approve the report on Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022 96,293,468 99.47 511,349 0.53 96,804,817 174,878 3. To approve the Company's Remuneration Policy 96,306,580 99.47 509,864 0.53 96,816,444 163,251 4. To elect Mrs Carolyn Sims as a Director of the Company 96,661,367 99.89 106,396 0.11 96,767,763 211,932 5. To re-elect Mr Charles Cade as a Director of the Company 96,746,906 99.87 125,307 0.13 96,872,213 107,482 6. To re-elect Dr Lesley Sherratt as a Director of the Company 96,762,976 99.91 90,471 0.09 96,853,447 126,248 7. To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company 96,722,461 99.87 127,672 0.13 96,850,133 129,562 8. To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company 96,650,051 99.78 217,162 0.22 96,867,213 112,482 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company 96,746,983 99.89 109,871 0.11 96,856,854 122,841 10. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 96,826,187 99.93 69,913 0.07 96,896,100 83,595 11. To approve the Company's dividend policy, authorising Directors to declare and pay all dividends of the Company as interim dividends 96,750,981 99.82 172,444 0.18 96,923,425 56,270 12. To authorise the Directors generally to allot ordinary shares 96,686,768 99.86 138,059 0.14 96,824,827 154,868 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS: 13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights 96,515,764 99.71 278,105 0.29 96,793,869 183,826 14. To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares 95,473,372 98.56 1,395,658 1.44 96,869,030 110,665 15. To approve that a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 96,460,215 99.59 395,676 0.41 96,855,891 123,804

The number of shares in issue at close of business on 9 May 2023 was 334,363,825 and 28,036,679 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 306,327,146. Up to 28.99% of voting capital was instructed.

A copy of the full text of resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

9 May 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323