Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 9

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc was held on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 23 March 2023 were passed.

The poll results on each resolution were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes Withheld
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:
1.To approve the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon)96,899,86599.9823,1890.0296,923,05456,641
2.To approve the report on Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 202296,293,46899.47511,3490.5396,804,817174,878
3.To approve the Company's Remuneration Policy96,306,58099.47509,8640.5396,816,444163,251
4.To elect Mrs Carolyn Sims as a Director of the Company96,661,36799.89106,3960.1196,767,763211,932
5.To re-elect Mr Charles Cade as a Director of the Company96,746,90699.87125,3070.1396,872,213107,482
6.To re-elect Dr Lesley Sherratt as a Director of the Company96,762,97699.9190,4710.0996,853,447126,248
7.To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company96,722,46199.87127,6720.1396,850,133129,562
8.To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company96,650,05199.78217,1620.2296,867,213112,482
9.To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company96,746,98399.89109,8710.1196,856,854122,841
10.To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor96,826,18799.9369,9130.0796,896,10083,595
11.To approve the Company's dividend policy, authorising Directors to declare and pay all dividends of the Company as interim dividends96,750,98199.82172,4440.1896,923,42556,270
12.To authorise the Directors generally to allot ordinary shares96,686,76899.86138,0590.1496,824,827154,868
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS:
13.To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights96,515,76499.71278,1050.2996,793,869183,826
14.To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares95,473,37298.561,395,6581.4496,869,030110,665
15.To approve that a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice96,460,21599.59395,6760.4196,855,891123,804

The number of shares in issue at close of business on 9 May 2023 was 334,363,825 and 28,036,679 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 306,327,146. Up to 28.99% of voting capital was instructed.

A copy of the full text of resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

9 May 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2023 PR Newswire
