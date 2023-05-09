USAID's South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP) says in a new report that Indian green hydrogen demand will reach 2.85 million metric tons (MMT) per year by 2030.From pv magazine India If India maintains its current momentum and implements announced projects, it will achieve an annual green hydrogen demand of 2.85 MMT by 2030, according to SAREP. The transition will require a total investment of $57.6 billion. The report states that the fertilizer and export sectors will account for nearly 37% (1.02 MMT) and 29% (0.81 MMT) of the total 2.85 MMT green hydrogen demand. In the base case scenario, ...

