The "Europe Custom Software Development Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By End User, By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Custom Software Development Market should witness market growth of 19.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Machine learning algorithms, data analytics, Robots, chatbots, image and voice recognition software, and other applications use AI extensively. Blockchain technology is used in banking and finance for operations, data processing security, and safety. The use of blockchain is also every day in industries like healthcare, agriculture, insurance, trading, and logistics. Recent times are also seeing a surge in single-page applications (SPA). These allow faster and more dynamic interaction with websites without having to load pages from the server.

Cloud computing is one of the most critical factors that have expanded the use of custom software as these are the main technical foundation for developing this software. It is possible because of their excellent robustness and mobility, low costs of infrastructure, and reasonably close storage systems. In addition, the use of virtualized servers has grown significantly in recent years due to the growth of on-demand cloud-based services.

The adaptation of cloud computing in forms of software-as-a-service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) are extensively being used across digital platforms. The development of PaaS has even helped many companies in their digitalization goals by streamlining the creation of web applications. With this strategy, programmers were able to rent everything they required to create apps while depending on a cloud service for the infrastructure needed, operating systems, and tools.

In Europe, the software development industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors. About 11.6 million individuals work in the software sector. This equates to 5.3% of all jobs in the EU28. The industry generates the need for additional skilled professionals, like as lawyers, accountants, designers, consultants, and marketing specialists, in addition to coders and programmers. In addition, there is a specifically high demand for custom software development services in the eastern and northern parts of the region.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Custom Software Development Market by Country 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $5.8 billion by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 18.8% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 20.6% during (2022-2028).

Scope of the Study

By Solution

Enterprise Software

Web-based Solutions

Mobile App

By End-user

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government Defense

Telecom IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Infopulse Ukraine LLC (Tietoevry Corporation)

Magora Systems

Iflexion

MentorMate, Inc. (Taylor Corporation)

Trigent Software Inc.

TRooTech Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Brainvire Infotech, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

Chapter 4. Europe Custom Software Development Market by Solution

Chapter 5. Europe Custom Software Development Market by End-use

Chapter 6. Europe Custom Software Development Market by Enterprise Size

Chapter 7. Europe Custom Software Development Market by Deployment

Chapter 8. Europe Custom Software Development Market by Country

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

