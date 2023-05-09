Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHV3 | ISIN: INE155A01022 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
TATA MOTORS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATA MOTORS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 18:38
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cummins Inc.: Cummins and Tata Motors To Power a Cleaner India With Low - to Zero-Emissions Technology

Cummins

COLUMBUS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Global power leader Cummins Inc. recently signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Limited to manufacture a range of low- to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years.

The agreement was signed by Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, at Cummins' headquarters in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.). It was announced late last month.

Tata Motors and Cummins have a 30-year strong partnership through their joint venture Tata Cummins Private limited (TCPL) in India, established in 1993. The signing of this definitive agreement further strengthens their relationship and is a step forward from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two organizations in November 2022 to collaborate on the design and development of low- and zero-emissions propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India.

As a part of this agreement, Cummins and Tata Motors Limited have set up a new business entity called TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (GES), a wholly owned subsidiary under the existing joint venture, with a focus on the development and manufacturing of sustainable technology products.

These products will include hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel delivery systems, as well as battery electric powertrains and fuel cell electric systems through the Accelera by Cummins brand.

The low- to zero-emissions technologies developed by TCPL GES will be integrated into both on-highway and off-highway applications for domestic and international markets. This agreement will play a pivotal role in developing sustainable powertrain solutions that will help in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and supporting India's net zero ambitions.

"Progress requires partnership, and I am delighted that we are embarking on this decarbonization journey with our trusted partner of 30 years - Tata Motors," Rumsey said after signing the agreement. "Together, we will advance low- and zero-emissions technologies in a way that is best for our customers, communities, and the planet."

Wagh is also excited about the partnership.

"Tata Motors is leading the global megatrend of green, smart and safe mobility in India," Wagh said. "Our goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 in the commercial vehicles segment. We are collaborating with partners who believe in this vision and are delighted to further strengthen our three-decade long association with Cummins Inc."

Cummins Inc., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753751/Cummins-and-Tata-Motors-To-Power-a-Cleaner-India-With-Low--to-Zero-Emissions-Technology

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.