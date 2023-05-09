DJ Renewi plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 09-May-2023 / 17:37 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 May 2023

Renewi plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Renewi plc, the leading European waste-to-product business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, London Branch ("Berenberg") as Joint Corporate Broker to work alongside Peel Hunt LLP, with immediate effect.

For further information: Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Corporate Broker) Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker) Harry Nicholas Toby Flaux John Welch James Thompson Ben Harrington Milo Bonser +44 207 418 8900 +44 203 207 7800 Paternoster Communications Renewi plc Tom Buchanan Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3012 0241 +44 7976 321 540

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 68%, Renewi puts 8m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 242494 EQS News ID: 1628395 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)