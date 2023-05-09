Sofidel Donates Nicky Toilet Paper To Help Maternity Care Coalition in Supporting New Parents in Need

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Sofidel , a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use has donated 233 cases of toilet paper to local Philadelphia nonprofit Maternity Care Coalition (MCC). The families that are currently assisted by MCC will each receive a full case of toilet paper, enough to last a typical family a few months.

"MCC serves many families through our home visiting and community education programs who live at or below the poverty level," said Lonnese Bodison, Senior Director of Programs, MCC. "We hear first-hand accounts of how our families struggle to meet their basic needs. This causes a great deal of stress that ultimately impacts their overall health and well-being. The donation from Sofidel is especially impactful now, as we are experiencing surges in prices of food and household items."

Sofidel is donating its Nicky Elite brand of toilet tissue. This line of products is produced with responsibly sourced materials, FSC pulp fibers and are packed in paper, making Nicky a plastic-free packaging product. The bath tissue is high-quality and embossed, offering maximum comfort and strength. Nicky bath tissue is biodegradable and septic safe.

"Giving back to the community is extremely important, and this is a valuable way we can help support the future of Philadelphia," said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing, Sofidel. "Sofidel is committed to enhancing the communities in which we operate, and we're thrilled to provide a few months' supply of essential toilet tissue to deserving families in the Philadelphia area."

"MCC is excited about this partnership which supports us with expanding the physical resources we provide to families which include diapers, formula, wipes, books, baby supplies, and now, thanks to Sofidel, paper products," added Bodison.

To learn more about MCC, visit maternitycarecoalition.org . For more information about Sofidel, visit sofidel.com/en .

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and Lazzareschi families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com .

About Maternity Care Coalition

Maternity Care Coalition was founded in 1980 in response to the critical Black infant mortality rates. Since then, MCC has served nearly 150,000 parents and families impacted by racial and social inequities in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The mission of Maternity Care Coalition is to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women and parenting families and enhance school readiness for children 0-3. MCC provides a range of services, including home visiting, center-based early learning, workforce development, behavioral health services, and parenting education. MCC's comprehensive approach also includes a policy and advocacy program and a research program.

