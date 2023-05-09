Anzeige
WKN: A3DXAC | ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.05.2023 | 19:31
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samba Digital, Inc: Financial Calendar 2023

DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Financial Calendar 2023

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Financial Calendar 2023 09-May-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lisbon, 9 May 2023 - 18:00

Financial Calendar 2023

Samba Digital (ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic: MLSMB), a global player in sports marketing, today announces its financial calendar for 2023: 

Events                            Dates 
H1 2023 turnover                       Tuesday 18 July 2023 
Half-year results 2023                    Wednesday 30 August 2023 
Half-year 2023 financial statements and outlook meeting    Thursday 21 September 2023 
Q3 2023 turnover                       Tuesday 17 October 2023 
Yearly turnover 2023                     Tuesday 16 January 2024 
Preliminary results 2023                   Wednesday 28 February 2024 
Final results 2023 and Q1 2024 turnover            Tuesday 30 April 2024 
Presentation meeting for the 2023 annual accounts and outlook Wednesday 15 May 2024

ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL

Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sport and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, developing their digital audiences around the world.

The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and actors of English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern de Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.), etc.

Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms for the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate translates and adapts content into 50 languages and dialects and offers subtitling and video dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable treasury allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

Contacts: 

Company 
                    Financial communication 
Frédéric FAUSSER 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com   Gilles BROQUELET 
                     gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: SAMBA CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2023 UK 

=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     US79589A1007 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1628399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1628399 09-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
