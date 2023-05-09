DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Financial Calendar 2023

Lisbon, 9 May 2023 - 18:00

Financial Calendar 2023

Samba Digital (ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic: MLSMB), a global player in sports marketing, today announces its financial calendar for 2023:

Events Dates H1 2023 turnover Tuesday 18 July 2023 Half-year results 2023 Wednesday 30 August 2023 Half-year 2023 financial statements and outlook meeting Thursday 21 September 2023 Q3 2023 turnover Tuesday 17 October 2023 Yearly turnover 2023 Tuesday 16 January 2024 Preliminary results 2023 Wednesday 28 February 2024 Final results 2023 and Q1 2024 turnover Tuesday 30 April 2024 Presentation meeting for the 2023 annual accounts and outlook Wednesday 15 May 2024

ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL

Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sport and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, developing their digital audiences around the world.

The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and actors of English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern de Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.), etc.

Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms for the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate translates and adapts content into 50 languages and dialects and offers subtitling and video dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable treasury allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

Contacts:

Company Financial communication Frédéric FAUSSER frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com Gilles BROQUELET gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

