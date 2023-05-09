ARC (Association of Related Churches) is proud to announce that, with the help of ARC, 20 churches have successfully launched in the 2023 season thus far.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited about the overwhelmingly successful year the organization has had thus far. As of April, 20 new ARC churches have launched in the 2023 launch season.

In total, these launch days have hosted 7,252 people, with an average of 427 people attending each of the launch day services for the U.S. church plants. This marks the highest average attendance at launch day services in the history of ARC (Association of Related Churches).

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that 780 people decided to dedicate their lives to Jesus on one of these launch days. This is proof that with support from ARC, churches are doing great work in their communities to spread the word of Jesus.

Since the organization started back in 2000, 1,077 new churches have been launched through ARC. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community so that more people can be reached with the message of Jesus.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is always looking to connect with new people with a dream of starting a life-giving church. ARC provides the necessary tools to not only launch a church but help it thrive.

The ARC church launch model has proven effective through the planting of more than 1,000 churches around the world, as well as through the strong attendance at launch days and the long-term success of these churches.

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) -- a cooperative of independent churches from different backgrounds, networks, and denominations -- does all this by providing resources, tools, and people to help others launch their own churches. The organization also helps provide monetary support from the generous donations it receives.

ARC's first main church planting season happens in the New Year, from January through April, which can be seen by all the new launches year-to-date. The other primary ARC church planting season is in the fall.

Prior to launching a new church, planters prepare for at least 12 months and up to 18 months. This preparation includes setting its values and mission statement, recruiting a team to help launch, market, and build a brand, finding a venue for its life-giving church, and raising the necessary funds to get it off the ground and keep it running successfully.

Training is offered online and in-person, first through an ARC Launch training event and then through supplemental online trainings through the All Access by ARC training platform. ARC connects new church planters with a coach in their region who will help guide them through the process and help them build their launch plan.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited about the group of ARC church planters who are currently in training, preparing to launch a new church of their own in the fall.

For more information on ARC churches, please visit the ARC website, arcchurches.com.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

