HanesBrands Creates Comfort in Classrooms Around the World

Due to the generosity of HanesBrands associates, children around the globe are equipped to excel in their classrooms.

"Our associates around the world are living our purpose of creating a more comfortable world for every body," said HBI's Senior Vice President Corporate Affairs and Communications Kirk Saville. "The enthusiasm for strengthening the communities where we live and work is inspiring are inspiring." ???????

Here are a few ways the company's associates are taking the initiative to help fulfill HanesBrands' goal of improving the lives of ten million people by 2030.

Latin America

Over 14,000 school supply kits were delivered to deserving students in El Salvador, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic. Associates also helped refurbish a local school in El Salvador, creating better learning spaces for 400 children with upgraded drinking water and access to volunteer tutors. Additionally, the annual Back- to-School initiative in the Dominican Republic has providing school supplies and essentials to over 135,000 children since 2007.

Australia (Victoria, AU)

Associates raised funds through sales of donated Champion and Bonds products to purchase an air conditioner for a local school gym and facilitated an underwear drive to support underprivileged students at multiple schools.

Japan

Field study visits for high school students create opportunities to learn about the HBI business and potential career opportunities in the industry.

Thailand

In Surin, more than 100 canteen tables and 200 LED light sets were donated to local schools, and HBI associates helped renovate several school bathrooms.

United States

Associates in Rural Hall, North Carolina, provided supplies to ensure almost 600 local elementary school students were prepared for a successful school year. In Arkansas, innerwear donations helped make back-to-school more comfortable for 4,000 at-risk students and their families. Perris, California associates partnered with a school district to host a drive for essential hygiene products and school supplies.

To learn more about HanesBrands' global sustainability goals, and they progress the company is making towards reaching those goals, visit hbisustains.com.

